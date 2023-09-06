The XBet NFL betting offer ahead of the week 1 action sees $500 on the table for the opeing 2023/24 weekend of action.
|1.
|
$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
XBet NFL Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the NFL. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on the any of the upcoming NFL matches this 2023/24 season.
How To Claim Your XBet NFL Betting Offer:
- Click to register with XBet
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in free NFL Betting Offers
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $500
How To Place A NFL Bet At XBet
Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the NFL with the click of a button.
Here’s how to place your first bet on NFL 2023/24.
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
- Place your NFL bets
RELATED: Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?
Why You Should Join XBet For The NFL
A great place for sharp bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best NFL betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of NFL betting options and props, including American Football specials that you won’t find anywhere else.
Known for fast payouts, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to start an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go.
In addition to great odds and NFL props, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online.
Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
|1.
|
$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US