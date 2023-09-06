NFL

XBet NFL Betting Offer For Week 1 2023/24: Get $500 in Free Bets for Opening Weekend

Andy Newton
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 4
The XBet NFL betting offer ahead of the week 1 action sees $500 on the table for the opeing 2023/24 weekend of action.

XBet NFL Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the NFL. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on the any of the upcoming NFL matches this 2023/24 season.

How To Claim Your XBet NFL Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with XBet
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free NFL Betting Offers
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

How To Place A NFL Bet At XBet

Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the NFL with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on NFL 2023/24.

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL bets

Why You Should Join XBet For The NFL

A great place for sharp bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best NFL betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of NFL betting options and props, including American Football specials that you won’t find anywhere else.

Known for fast payouts, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to start an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go.

In addition to great odds and NFL props, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online.

Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

