This XBet Ryder Cup betting offer will afford new customers $500 for this weekend’s golf action in Rome, Italy where the USA and Europe will battle it out for glory.
XBet Ryder Cup Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the Ryder Cup. Simply sign up, deposit, and get free bets to use on the any of the golf markets this weekend for the action in Rome.
How To Claim Your XBet Ryder Cup Betting Offer:
- Click to register with XBet
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in free Ryder Cup Betting Offers
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit ready for Ryder Cup betting
- Maximum bonus is $500
How To Place A Ryder Cup Bet At XBet
Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the Ryder Cup with the click of a button.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the Ryder Cup this weekend
- Find the ‘Golf’ section
- Click on the Ryder Cup markets and make a selection
- Place your Ryder Cup bets
Why You Should Join XBet For Ryder Cup Betting
A great place for keen bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best Ryder Cup betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of golf betting options and props, including Ryder Cup specials that you won’t find anywhere else.
Known for their rapid payouts, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to sign up for an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go, anywhere in the US.
In addition to great odds and golf markets, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online.
Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:
- Better odds and wider range of markets
- Bet on outright winner and correct points sorted markets
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
