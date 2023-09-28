Golf

XBet 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses

This XBet Ryder Cup betting offer will land new customers $500 for this weekend’s golf action in Rome, Italy where the USA and Europe will battle it out for glory on the greens. 

$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

XBet Ryder Cup Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the Ryder Cup. Simply sign up, deposit, and get free bets to use on the any of the golf markets this weekend for the action in Rome.

How To Claim Your XBet Ryder Cup Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with XBet
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free Ryder Cup Betting Offers
Join XBet Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit ready for Ryder Cup betting
  • Maximum bonus is $500

How To Place A Ryder Cup Bet At XBet

Once you’ve logged into your XBet account, you can start betting on the Ryder Cup with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Ryder Cup this weekend

  • Find the ‘Golf’ section
  • Click on the Ryder Cup markets and make a selection
  • Place your Ryder Cup bets

RELATED: When Was The Last Time America Won The Ryder Cup On European Soil?

Why You Should Join XBet For Ryder Cup Betting

A great place for keen bettors to start, XBet offers some of the best Ryder Cup betting odds. The online sportsbook features a wide variety of golf betting options and props, including Ryder Cup specials that you won’t find anywhere else.

Known for their rapid payouts, XBet supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, crypto, debit cards, and more. It’s also very easy to sign up for an XBet account and the sportsbook is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, making it great for betting on the go, anywhere in the US.

In addition to great odds and golf markets, there are a number of different reasons why Americans trust XBet when betting online.

Reasons to Bet with XBet:

  • Better odds and wider range of markets
  • Bet on outright winner and correct points sorted markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$500 in Free UFC 285 Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas - 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings - Golf
Golf

LATEST 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Betting Markets: Overall, Foursomes & Fourball Winner Odds

Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min
golf crypto betting
Golf
Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites In The USA For Ryder Cup Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  1 min

Listed below are the best crypto sports betting sites in the USA that will give you the green light to bet on the Ryder Cup using cryptocurrencies, claim over $8,000…

Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf
XBet 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Author image Kyle Curran  •  13min

This XBet Ryder Cup betting offer will land new customers $500 for this weekend’s golf action in Rome, Italy where the USA and Europe will battle it out for glory…

Lucky Block Ryder Cup Betting Offer
Golf
Lucky Block 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 + 50 Free Spins
Author image Kyle Curran  •  22min
ryder cup us
Golf
Jazz Sports Ryder Cup Betting Offer: Redeem $2500 In Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  24min
2023 Ryder Cup Apparel 1
Golf
Sportsbetting.ag Ryder Cup Free Bet Offer: $1000 Golf Welcome Betting Bonus
Author image Andy Newton  •  26min
Zach Johnson Ryder Cup Golf
Golf
BetUS Ryder Cup Free Bets: Get A $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Golf
Author image Andy Newton  •  28min
Arrow to top