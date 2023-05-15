The Xander Schauffele odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the world number 5 at +2000 in the betting as the Californian looks to win his first ever major title.



Best Places To Bet On Xander Schauffele



How To Bet On Xander Schauffele PGA Championship Odds

The XANDER SCHAUFFELE odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +2000

Here’s how to claim these Xander Schauffele PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

Join BetOnline

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Xander Schauffele PGA Championship Odds

29 year-old Xander Schauffele is another of the leading US players that will have many backers at this week’s PGA Championship.

The 7-time PGA Tour winner is still hunting his first major title, but many feel his time will not be far away after some promising finishes on the biggest stages.

Two of those top efforts also came at the Masters when tied third in 2021, while he was also runner-up in 2019 after shooting -12, which is a score that would have won 7 of the last 11 Masters and was 10th in this year’s Augusta event.

This season (2022/23), Schauffele has played in 11 events and despite not winning yet has been in the top 10 6 times.

His best finish in the PGA Championship was tied 10th in 2020.

Back XANDER SCHAUFFELE to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

