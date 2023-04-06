The Xander Schauffele odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the world number 7 popular in the betting as the Californian looks to win his first ever major title.



Best Places To Bet On Xander Schauffele



How To Bet On Xander Schauffele Masters Odds

The XANDER SCHAUFFELE odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +2800

Here’s how to claim these Xander Schauffele Masters odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

Join BetOnline

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a Masters golf free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Xander Schauffele Masters Odds

29 year-old Xander Schauffele is another of the leading US players that will have many backers at this week’s Masters.

The 7-time PGA Tour winner is still hunting his first major title, but many feel his time will not be far away after some promising finishes on the big stage.

Two of those top efforts also came at the Masters when tied third in 2021, while he was also runner-up in 2019 after shooting -12, which is a score that would have won 7 of the last 11 Masters!

This season (2022/23), Schauffele has played in 9 events and made the cut each time. No wins so far this term, but four top 10 finishes and 6 in the top 25 back up that he’s heading into the Masters in good order.

Yes, 12 months ago, at Augusta Xander suffered a torrid time with +7 (cut) display, but if you can ignore that then his silver and bronze medals in this event since 2019 make him a must-have for any Masters betting shortlist.

Back XANDER SCHAUFFELE to win the 2023 Masters at +2800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: Xander Schauffele Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $19 Million Net Worth For American Golf Star

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like