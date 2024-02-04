Want to be sat at field-level, right behind the end zone at Super Bowl 58? You may be in luck. For the measly sum of $700,000, you and your friends can sit in the most expensive Super Bowl ticket in the house, courtesy of the Wynn Field Club.

Wynn Field Club List the Most Expensive Super Bowl Ticket For 2024

You may have caught wind of Las Vegas Raiders’ exuberant club level offerings when it launched in 2021.

The Wynn Field Club at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is befitting of the ‘entertainment capital of the world’, offering (very) wealthy patrons the opportunity to sit at field-level in their own plush private booths.

On any given game day, usual regular season seats in this premium hospitality section can set your group back anywhere between $5,000 at entry-level, all the way up to $60,000 for prime seating.

The state-of-the-art section, which sits just behind the north end zone at the Allegiant Stadium, houses a total of 42 TV screens, a 9-foot-by-35-foot LED screen, two DJ platforms, and a 45,000-watt sound system.

The club concept is unlike anything found in the NFL in terms of its proximity to the field. Coupled with bottle service from waiters at each table, and premium food offerings, it will be the most expensive Super Bowl ticket in the house when the 49ers and the Chiefs come to town.



Wide spread reports across social media are claiming the most expensive package will cost you and your party a jaw-dropping $700,000 on February 11th.

Seeing nosebleed seats run for as much at $10,000 is enough to make your toes curl, with third-party re-seller platform Seat Geek reporting even the cheapest Super Bowl LVIII ticket price sitting at $8,000. This, however, is expected to drop as the game edges closer.

49ers and Chiefs fans can expect to pay anywhere between $2,000 and $12,000 for their Super Bowl trip depending on whether they were the lucky few who managed to secure a ticket for face value.

As has become customary, the Super Bowl is undoubtedly reserved for those who can afford such an expense, but Wynn Field Club’s $700,000 field-level premium offering is absurd in the extreme.