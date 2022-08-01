Wyndham Championship Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After a remarkable Rocket Mortgage classic in which Tony Finau triumphed at Detroit Golf Club last week, attention turn to this week on the PGA Tour for the Wyndham Championship from Sedgefield Country Club. Some of the biggest names in the world of golf and most consistent players on the PGA Tour feature this week in North Carolina.

This is the third tournament back in America after The Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our Wyndham Championship betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina.

Wyndham Championship Preview

After a compelling Rocket Mortgage Classic last week at Detroit Golf Club, this week is the turn of the Wyndham Championship. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Sedgefield Country Club this week in a bid to win this PGA Tour event. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The Wyndham Championship should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as former world number one and PGA Championship winner, Jason Day, 2021 FedEx Cup champion, Patrick Cantlay, American Ryder Cup hero, Tony Finau, and former US Open Champion, Gary Woodland, all feature this week at Sedgefield Country Club, aiming to become the Wyndham Championship champion.

Last year, Kevin Kisner triumphed at the 2021 Wyndham Championship, finishing on a score of -15 after winning a six-man play-off thanks to his eagle at the second play-off hole. If you think Kisner has what it takes to successfully defend his crown, you can back him at an amazing price of 33/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Sedgefield Country Club is a tidy piece of golf architecture. It was originally designed in the year 1926 by golf course architect, Donald Ross. It is a par 70 and is 7,127 yards in length. The Ross Course at Sedgefield Country Club has held the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

The course record is held by Brandt Snedeker, who shot an -11 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. The tournament record is held by both Henrik Stenson and J.T Poston, who shot an aggregate of 258 shots over the 72 holes in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Greensboro golf course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at the Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Wyndham Championship this week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Wyndham Championship Betting Tips

Wyndham Championship Tip 1: Corey Conners to win @ 28/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest fancy for potential success this week at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the Canadian, Corey Conners.

Conners has proved over the last season or two that he is one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour. The Canadian has numerous Top 10s this season, and seems to crop up at the top of leaderboards very regularly.

Conners has just the one win to his name on the PGA Tour, which came back in 2019 at the Valero Texas Open. Since then, the 30-year-old has had some great performances in major championships, as well as regular events on the professional circuit.

Conners finished sixth at The Masters earlier this year, and this was just a glimpse of what he can do at the highest level of them all.

This year, Conners has had some excellent results too. He finished in third place at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, as well as finishing in sixth at the RBC Canadian Open in June.

Conners boasts one of the best iron games and short games on the PGA Tour, so it comes as no surprise when Conners finished at the top end of leaderboards. If Conners can get the ball rolling on the greens and holes some putts, he will surely be there or there abouts come Sunday night at the Wyndham Championship.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 28/1 with Bet UK.

Wyndham Championship Tip 2: Harold Varner III to win and each-way @ 35/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection for the Wyndham Championship this week back on American soil, is ‘HV3’ himself, Harold Varner III.

Varner III, like Conners, has shown he is capable of hanging around at the top end of leaderboards, perhaps without winning as much as he would have liked. ‘HV3’ hasn’t yet won on the PGA Tour, but has been knocking on the door for some time now in big tournaments, including majors.

This season alone, Varner III has a plethora of Top 5 and Top 10 finishes. The 31-year-old finished in third place at the RBC Heritage in April, and fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans a few weeks later.

Varner III also has a decent record in this tournament, with his best finishing coming back in 2020 where he finished in a tie for seventh at the Wyndham Championship. ‘HV3’ clearly has an eye for this golf course, and there is no reason why he can’t perform well yet again this week, and continue on his great form.

Varner has an all round astute golf game, and if is on top form this week at Sedgefield Country Club, do not be surprised to see his name hanging around at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 35/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Conners and Varner III are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Sungjae Im @ 16/1, Will Zalatoris @ 18/1, Si Woo Kim @ 28/1, Kevin Kisner @ 33/1 and Harris English @ 125/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

