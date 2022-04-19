World Snooker Championship Live Stream: How to Watch Snooker for Free

The best snooker players in the world have gathered in Sheffield at the Crucible and you can watch all the action on the World Snooker Championship Live Stream by following the steps below.
How to Watch the World Snooker Championship Live Stream for Free
World Snooker Championship Preview
The World Snooker Championship is one of the premier snooker tournaments of the year, attracting the world’s best players. This year, the favourite for the tournament is the Thunder from Down Under, Neil Robertson. He’s been in phenomenal form in 2022, winning the Masters, Players Championship and more, and will be tough to beat at The Crucible.
As always, Ronnie O’Sullivan is also in the picture, and goes into the tournament as the world number one. He’ll be looking for his seventh title at the event, which would see him equalling Stephen Hendry’s record. However, he’s yet to win a tournament this year, with his best finish being runner-up at the European Masters.
O’Sullivan is joint second favourite with another giant of the game, Judd Trump. The world number four won this year’s Turkish Masters, plus finished runner-up at the Welsh Open. Mark Selby, the defending champion, also can’t be ignored, while Karen Wilson, John Higgins and Zhao Xintong have genuine aspirations of winning the title.
When is the World Snooker Championship Live Stream?
The World Snooker Championship starts on Saturday, April 16th. The final is scheduled to be played on Monday, May 2nd. The tournament will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, as it has been since 1977.
World Snooker Championship Live Stream Schedule
- First round: April 16th – April 21st
- Second round: April 21st – April 25th
- Quarter-finals: April 26th – April 27th
- Semi-finals: April 28th – April 30th
- Final: May 1st – May 2nd
