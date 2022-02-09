World Cup winner odds: Brazil slight favourites over France

The 2022 World Cup isn’t scheduled to begin until the winter, but many people are already speculating on which team will hoist the famous trophy high when the final comes to an end.

On this page, we’re going to be taking a look at the odds of teams winning the 2022 World Cup. We’ll also take a look at the implied odds, plus we’ll preview the tournament and provide our 2022 World Cup betting tip.

Latest odds on 2022 World Cup winners

Brazil are currently the favourites to win the 2022 World Cup, but they’re trailed closely behind by France. We’re surprised by this and would have assumed France would be the favourites, but perhaps the bookies see something in the Brazilians that we don’t.

Other teams fancied by the bookies to do well include England, Spain, Germany, Argentina and Italy. Look further down the odds and you’ll also find some attractively priced teams, such as Portugal at 25/1.

Check out the odds of teams winning the 2022 World Cup below:

All other teams have odds of over 100/1 or higher to to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

2022 World Cup winners: Implied odds

Check out how likely the bookies believe each contender is to win the 2022 World Cup by looking through the implied odds below.

Brazil 14.3% France 13.3% England 12.5% Spain 11.1% Germany 10% Argentina 9.1% Italy 7.7% Belgium 7.7% Netherlands 5.9% Portugal 3.8% Denmark 3.8% Croatia 2% Colombia 1.5% Uruguay 1.2%

