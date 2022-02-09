World Cup winner odds: Brazil slight favourites over France

The 2022 World Cup isn’t scheduled to begin until the winter, but many people are already speculating on which team will hoist the famous trophy high when the final comes to an end.
On this page, we’re going to be taking a look at the odds of teams winning the 2022 World Cup. We’ll also take a look at the implied odds, plus we’ll preview the tournament and provide our 2022 World Cup betting tip.
Latest odds on 2022 World Cup winners
Brazil are currently the favourites to win the 2022 World Cup, but they’re trailed closely behind by France. We’re surprised by this and would have assumed France would be the favourites, but perhaps the bookies see something in the Brazilians that we don’t.
Other teams fancied by the bookies to do well include England, Spain, Germany, Argentina and Italy. Look further down the odds and you’ll also find some attractively priced teams, such as Portugal at 25/1.
Check out the odds of teams winning the 2022 World Cup below:
- Brazil – 6/1 with bet365
- France – 13/2 with bet365
- England – 7/1 with bet365
- Spain – 8/1 with bet365
- Germany – 9/1 with bet365
- Argentina – 10/1 with bet365
- Italy – 12/1 with bet365
- Belgium – 12/1 with bet365
- Netherlands – 16/1 with bet365
- Portugal – 25/1 with bet365
- Denmark – 25/1 with bet365
- Croatia – 50/1 with bet365
- Colombia – 66/1 with bet365
- Uruguay – 80/1 with bet365
All other teams have odds of over 100/1 or higher to to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
2022 World Cup winners: Implied odds
Check out how likely the bookies believe each contender is to win the 2022 World Cup by looking through the implied odds below.
|Brazil
|14.3%
|France
|13.3%
|England
|12.5%
|Spain
|11.1%
|Germany
|10%
|Argentina
|9.1%
|Italy
|7.7%
|Belgium
|7.7%
|Netherlands
|5.9%
|Portugal
|3.8%
|Denmark
|3.8%
|Croatia
|2%
|Colombia
|1.5%
|Uruguay
|1.2%
2022 World Cup winners: Brazil currently edging France
Brazil are currently favourites with odds of 6/1 – something that we find strange. They’re a team that’s struggled at times over the last year and lost out to Argentina in the final of the Copa América. Argentina, incidentally, are very competitively priced at 10/1.
France, on the other hand, has a team full of superstars, and they’ve not lost since the European Championships. Since then, they’ve won the Nations League. To say they’re confident at the moment would be an understatement. Their odds of 13/2 are far more appealing than the odds currently attached to Brazil.
Moving further down the list, England seem to be very poorly priced – we’d need far higher odds to bet on them. Germany also have low odds, but Spain seem to be competitively priced. And then we arrive at Argentina again.
While we recognise that Argentina are not favourites, we do think that their odds of 10/1 are the most competitive currently offered. They’re Copa América champions and have the talismanic Lionel Messi in their team, and it will probably be his final World Cup. It would be foolish to write off the Argentines – in fact, with odds of 10/1, we’d recommend a bet on them today.