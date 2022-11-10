World Cup Winner Odds: Brazil Pre-Tournament Favourites For Qatar 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The World Cup is almost here and we have rounded up all the pre-tournament odds, with Brazil, Argentina and France headlining the favorites to win in Qatar.

The last four winners of the tournament, Italy (2006), Spain (2010), Germany (2014) and France (2018) have all been European, marking a 20-year long drought for South America since Brazil in 2002.

This time around the Selecao are the favorites to lift a fifth World Cup under the leadership of Neymar, with an impressive supporting cast featuring Vinicius Jr, Casemiro, Fabinho, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Alisson.

2022 World Cup Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

World Cup 2022 Groups



See below the eight World Cup groups that are each made up of four sides and contain all the 32 teams playing in the tournament. The winners and runner-ups from each group (16 teams) will go progress to the knockout stages.

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

