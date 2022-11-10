Countries
World Cup Winner Odds: Brazil Pre-Tournament Favourites For Qatar 2022

World Cup Winner Odds: Brazil Pre-Tournament Favourites For Qatar 2022

Updated

18 seconds ago

on

The World Cup is almost here and we have rounded up all the pre-tournament odds, with Brazil, Argentina and France headlining the favorites to win in Qatar.

The last four winners of the tournament, Italy (2006), Spain (2010), Germany (2014) and France (2018) have all been European, marking a 20-year long drought for South America since Brazil in 2002.

This time around the Selecao are the favorites to lift a fifth World Cup under the leadership of Neymar, with an impressive supporting cast featuring Vinicius Jr, Casemiro, Fabinho, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Alisson.

2022 World Cup Odds

FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner Odds Play
Brazil +425 betonline ag
Argentina +600 betonline ag
France
 +675 betonline ag
England
 +850 betonline ag
Spain
 +875 betonline ag
Germany +1100 betonline ag
Netherlands
 +1400 betonline ag
Portugal
 +1600 betonline ag
Belgium
 +1600 betonline ag
USA
 +10000 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

World Cup 2022 Groups

See below the eight World Cup groups that are each made up of four sides and contain all the 32 teams playing in the tournament. The winners and runner-ups from each group (16 teams) will go progress to the knockout stages.

Group A

  • Qatar
  • Ecuador
  • Senegal
  • Netherlands

Group B

  • England
  • Iran
  • USA
  • Wales

Group C

  • Argentina
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Mexico
  • Poland

Group D

  • France
  • Australia
  • Denmark
  • Tunisia

Group E

  • Spain
  • Costa Rica
  • Germany
  • Japan

Group F

  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Morocco
  • Croatia

Group G

  • Brazil
  • Serbia
  • Switzerland
  • Cameroon

Group H

  • Portugal
  • Ghana
  • Uruguay
  • South Korea

