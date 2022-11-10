World Cup Winner Odds: Brazil Pre-Tournament Favourites For Qatar 2022

The World Cup is almost here and we have rounded up all the pre-tournament odds, with Brazil, Argentina and France headlining the favorites to win in Qatar.
The last four winners of the tournament, Italy (2006), Spain (2010), Germany (2014) and France (2018) have all been European, marking a 20-year long drought for South America since Brazil in 2002.
This time around the Selecao are the favorites to lift a fifth World Cup under the leadership of Neymar, with an impressive supporting cast featuring Vinicius Jr, Casemiro, Fabinho, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Alisson.
2022 World Cup Odds
|FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner
|Odds
|Play
|Brazil
|+425
|Argentina
|+600
|France
|+675
|England
|+850
|Spain
|+875
|Germany
|+1100
|Netherlands
|+1400
|Portugal
|+1600
|Belgium
|+1600
|USA
|+10000
Note: Odds are subject to change
World Cup 2022 Groups
See below the eight World Cup groups that are each made up of four sides and contain all the 32 teams playing in the tournament. The winners and runner-ups from each group (16 teams) will go progress to the knockout stages.
Group A
- Qatar
- Ecuador
- Senegal
- Netherlands
Group B
- England
- Iran
- USA
- Wales
Group C
- Argentina
- Saudi Arabia
- Mexico
- Poland
Group D
- France
- Australia
- Denmark
- Tunisia
Group E
- Spain
- Costa Rica
- Germany
- Japan
Group F
- Belgium
- Canada
- Morocco
- Croatia
Group G
- Brazil
- Serbia
- Switzerland
- Cameroon
Group H
- Portugal
- Ghana
- Uruguay
- South Korea
