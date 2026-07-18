France and England meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 18, 2026, in the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM ET. Both sides arrive as losing semi-finalists, giving this fixture real competitive weight despite neither team having secured a place in the final. The World Cup 2026 third-place playoff France vs. England odds have France as narrow favorites, and the match settles which European giant takes the bronze medal home from North America.

France enter having won four of their five matches at this tournament before falling to Spain in the semi-final. England, under Thomas Tuchel, produced a perfect qualifying record of eight wins from eight without conceding a single goal, then reached the last four before losing to Argentina. The two-time World Cup champion France side carries slightly more scoring firepower on paper, with Kylian Mbappe leading the tournament’s scoring charts, but England’s Harry Kane brings 79 international goals to Miami and has six at this World Cup alone.

Why This Game Matters

Third-place playoff matches in World Cup history carry a medal and a final statement of tournament standing. For France, finishing third after reaching the 2022 final would confirm their status as a consistent heavyweight of international football across multiple cycles. For England, who finished fourth in 2018 and have not won the World Cup since 1966, a bronze medal would represent their strongest finish in over half a century. Both managers face a squad management challenge after semi-final disappointment, and the result carries real legacy significance for the losing semi-finalists from UEFA’s strongest region.

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Our Pick

France to win this third-place playoff at -112 with BetOnline, backed by their superior tournament scoring record and a semi-final run that included a 4-1 win over Norway and a 2-0 win over Morocco. At -112, the price reflects a close contest but offers fair value on a side that has scored 16 goals across their qualifying campaign and has the tournament’s top scorer in their starting eleven.

France vs. England: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

France arrived at this tournament as one of the favorites and have largely delivered, scoring freely through Mbappe (8 goals at this World Cup), Ousmane Dembele (5 goals), and Bradley Barcola (2 goals). Didier Deschamps has a squad built around Paris Saint-Germain contributors and supplemented by Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Arsenal talent. Their semi-final defeat to Spain was a 2-0 loss, meaning their defense was breached twice in a single knockout game for the first time this tournament, but prior to that they had conceded just once across four matches.

England’s route to the semi-final included a 3-2 win over Mexico, a 2-1 victory over DR Congo, and an extra-time quarter-final win over Norway. Tuchel’s side drew 1-1 with Norway in that quarter-final encounter before progressing, and they were competitive against Argentina before losing 2-1 in the last four. The partnership between Kane and Jude Bellingham has been England’s biggest attacking weapon, with both players scoring six goals apiece in this tournament. England’s main concern heading into Miami is their semi-final mental reset, as third-place matches historically produce inconsistent performances from sides still processing near-miss heartbreak.

The World Cup 2026 bracket has produced a France vs. England bronze final that was entirely plausible from the pre-tournament draw. Both nations were expected to reach at least the semi-finals. The key question for the World Cup 2026 knockout stage at this point is whether France’s depth and tournament momentum can overcome an England side that has Kane and Bellingham operating at peak form. France’s attacking variety and superior goals-scored record at this tournament edges the preview reading toward the French side, though the margin is tight enough to justify caution at short prices.

Recent Form and Trends

France – Last 5 matches (all FIFA World Cup 2026):

Spain (H): Lost 0-2

Morocco (H): Won 2-0

Paraguay (A): Won 1-0

Sweden (H): Won 3-0

Norway (A): Won 4-1

France’s five-match run at this World Cup shows a side that has consistently controlled games and scored in volume, with their only setback a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain. Prior to that loss, France had won four consecutive World Cup 2026 matches and scored ten goals in the process, conceding just one. The quality of opponents faced, including Morocco and Sweden, demonstrates France’s knockout credentials.

England – Last 5 matches (all FIFA World Cup 2026):

Argentina (H): Lost 1-2

Norway (A): Drew 1-1 (progressed)

Mexico (A): Won 3-2

DR Congo (H): Won 2-1

Panama (A): Won 2-0

England’s last five results show a team capable of winning but not always convincingly. The 3-2 win over Mexico and the 2-1 win over DR Congo both required late contributions, and the Norway quarter-final required extra time. England have conceded in four of their last five matches, a stat that matters when facing a France attack as prolific as this one. Their ability to score in tight games is not in question, but defensive vulnerability has surfaced across the knockout rounds.

France vs. England History and H2H Trends

France and England have met 34 times across all competitions. The most relevant recent meeting came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France eliminated England in a knockout tie that was decided 2-1. In H2H context, France won 3-2 in a friendly in June 2017, England won 2-0 in November 2015, France won 1-0 in March 2008, and France won 2-1 at Euro 2004. The sides drew 1-1 at Euro 2012 and 1-1 in a friendly in September 2000. England’s 2-0 win in 2015 stands as their most recent victory over France, while France have won the last World Cup meeting and hold a positive record across the five most recent competitive encounters. From a World Cup 2026 third-place playoff France vs. England picks perspective, France’s historical record in direct competitive meetings gives them a marginal but real edge.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

France’s squad for this tournament is built around their Paris Saint-Germain contingent, with five players from that club included. Mbappe, Dembele, Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Desire Doue all represent PSG’s presence in the squad. William Saliba provides defensive leadership from Arsenal, while Aurelien Tchouameni and N’Golo Kante anchor the midfield. Mike Maignan is the first-choice goalkeeper. France’s depth across every position means rotation is possible without a significant drop in quality, and Deschamps has used his full squad across the tournament.

England’s squad features four players each from Arsenal and Manchester City. Declan Rice leads the midfield, with Bellingham providing the creative and goalscoring output further forward. Jordan Pickford remains the first-choice goalkeeper with 83 caps. Reece James provides the right-back option, while Marc Guehi and John Stones are the central defensive partnership. Saka has been available throughout the tournament. No confirmed suspensions or significant injuries are known for either side ahead of this match, though both managers will be managing player welfare after the physical demands of semi-final week.

One area to monitor is the physical condition of players who have featured heavily across five or six matches. Mbappe’s 8 tournament goals indicate sustained involvement in France’s attack, and Kane’s 6 goals show consistent minutes for England’s captain. Both will be expected to start, but the match comes within days of a semi-final loss, and squad rotation for fringe positions is likely on both sides.

Expected Lineups

France (4-3-3): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele (c), Mbappe, Barcola.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; R. James, Stones, Guehi, Livramento; Rice (c), Bellingham, Eze; Saka, Kane, Rashford.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni in central midfield shapes who controls the game’s tempo. Rice, with 72 caps and 6 international goals, has been England’s most influential player across the tournament, setting the defensive floor and driving transitions. Tchouameni, capped 46 times for France, operates as the deepest midfielder and distributes into Mbappe’s runs. If Rice can limit Tchouameni’s time on the ball and force France’s build-up wide, England have a route to disrupting the Mbappe supply line. France, by contrast, will look for Tchouameni to win the midfield battle early and allow their front three the freedom that produced 10 goals across four pre-semi-final matches.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

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Main Pick: France to Win @ -112 (BetOnline)

France have scored in every match of this tournament and carry the top scorer in Mbappe into this fixture. Their qualifying record of 16 goals in six matches and their dominant form through the knockout rounds makes them the logical pick. England’s defensive record of conceding in four of their last five World Cup 2026 games adds further support to the France win play.

Goals Market: Under 3.5 Goals @ -129 (BetNow)

Third-place playoff matches historically feature cautious starts and conservative tactical setups from sides adjusting after semi-final losses. Four of the last five World Cup third-place games have produced three goals or fewer. Both France and England have played controlled, structured knockout football, and a tight 90 minutes fits the pattern. The under 3.5 at -129 with BetNow offers value on that trend.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer

Kane has scored 6 goals at this World Cup and 79 international goals across 113 caps. He scored against Argentina in the semi-final and has been on the scoresheet consistently throughout the tournament. Even in a game where England may not dominate possession, Kane’s penalty area presence and set-piece threat make him the most reliable scorer option from either side. Check leading operators for his current anytime scorer price.

Value Angle: France/Draw Double Chance

For bettors wanting cover on the France pick without taking a straight win, a France/Draw double chance markets out well given the competitive H2H record. France have not lost to England since 2015, and the 2022 World Cup result confirms their knockout-stage edge over this specific opponent. Check best available prices at leading operators for this market.

Betting Odds and Lines

The following match odds are sourced from BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow ahead of the July 18 kickoff.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow France (Win) -112 -112 -114 Draw +302 +302 +290 England (Win) +295 +295 +280

Total (3.5 Goals) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 3.5 +114 +113 +113 Under 3.5 -138 -133 -129

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

The World Cup 2026 third-place playoff between France and England is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. The match kicks off at 5:00 PM ET on July 18, 2026, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a tournament capacity of 64,767. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK viewers have coverage on ITV and BBC. Full international broadcast listings are available through FIFA’s official channels.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff France vs. England at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow, follow these steps:

Visit BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow and create or log in to your account. Navigate to the Soccer section and select FIFA World Cup 2026. Find the Third-Place Playoff fixture: France vs. England, July 18. Review the available markets, including match result, totals, and goalscorer markets. Select your preferred outcome and click to add it to your betslip. Enter your stake in the betslip and review the potential return at the displayed American odds. Confirm the bet before kickoff. Odds are subject to change and may vary from those listed in this article. Check each operator’s terms for any wagering requirements on promotional offers before depositing.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome in sport is guaranteed. Anyone who bets should do so within their means and treat betting as entertainment rather than a source of income. Readers in the United States who need support with problem gambling can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit the NCPG website at ncpgambling.org. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org. If gambling is affecting daily life, finances, or relationships, seek help from a qualified counselor or support service before placing further bets.