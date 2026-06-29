England meet DR Congo in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 1, with kickoff at 12:00 ET. Thomas Tuchel’s side are heavy favorites at -353, facing a DR Congo team making their first knockout appearance in the nation’s World Cup history. The central betting question is whether England can win comfortably enough to justify the short price, or whether DR Congo’s momentum carries into this contest.

England topped their group and carry genuine attacking threat into the knockout stage, with Harry Kane leading the scoring charts at this tournament alongside contributions from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford. DR Congo, coached by Sebastien Desabre, arrive with genuine belief after beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group match, a result driven by Yoane Wissa’s finishing. The gap in World Cup experience is substantial, but DR Congo have shown in the group stage they can score goals and compete against established nations.

Why This Game Matters

This Round of 32 tie carries two completely different weights depending on which jersey you support. For England, it is the first step in a knockout run that Tuchel was specifically appointed to deliver, with the squad containing enough quality to reach the later stages of the World Cup 2026 bracket. For DR Congo, reaching this point is already historic, as the nation’s first World Cup appearance since 1974 has already produced their first goal, first point, first win, and first knockout qualification. This match is DR Congo’s first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stage, and everything from here is uncharted territory.

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Our Pick

England to win, backed at -353 with BetOnline, on the strength of their group-stage form and the experience gap between the two squads. DR Congo at +1250 is a reflection of reality rather than disrespect, but England’s firepower makes the straight result the cleaner route to value here.

England vs. DR Congo: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

England’s route to this fixture was built on consistency in qualifying, where they won all eight matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding none across their UEFA qualifying campaign. At the tournament itself, Tuchel’s team opened with a 4-2 win over Croatia, drew 0-0 with Ghana in a flat showing, then recovered to beat Panama 2-0 and confirm top spot. The variable nature of those performances, a dominant opener followed by a blank and then a controlled close-out win, reflects a side that can shift gears but occasionally idles. Kane’s three goals at this tournament give England a reliable focal point, and Bellingham’s two contribute from midfield.

DR Congo’s group stage was equally uneven but arguably more impressive in context. A 1-1 draw against Portugal on matchday one was their best result at a World Cup finals, and a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan confirmed their knockout place. The loss to Colombia in between was a setback, but Wissa’s ability to score and create in tight moments has been the defining feature of their campaign. With 109-cap defender Chancel Mbemba providing experience at the back and veterans Cedric Bakambu and Gael Kakuta in the attack, DR Congo are not a side built purely on enthusiasm.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage demands a different kind of composure than group matches, and that is where the gap between these sides is most likely to show. England have navigated knockout football at World Cups and European Championships on multiple occasions in recent years, reaching the quarter-finals in Qatar in 2022 and finishing fourth in Russia in 2018. DR Congo have no comparable frame of reference. Tuchel will have prepared his side to control tempo and avoid the kind of open exchanges that allowed Croatia to score twice in the group stage, and a patient, structured performance is the most likely path to an England win.

Recent Form & Trends

England last five matches:

Panama (A): Won 2-0 – FIFA World Cup

Ghana (H): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Croatia (H): Won 4-2 – FIFA World Cup

Costa Rica (N): Won 3-0 – Friendly

New Zealand (N): Won 1-0 – Friendly

England’s World Cup results show a side capable of controlling games against moderate opposition, with the 4-2 win over Croatia the standout. The 0-0 against Ghana raised questions about final-third creativity on days when the pressing game is neutralized, but Panama offered few answers to England’s directness.

DR Congo last five matches:

Uzbekistan (H): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Colombia (A): Lost 0-1 – FIFA World Cup

Portugal (A): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Chile (N): Lost 1-2 – Friendly

Denmark (N): Drew 0-0 – Friendly

DR Congo’s record against high-quality opposition is respectable. The draw with Portugal is a genuine benchmark result, and the defeat to Colombia was narrow. The 3-1 win over Uzbekistan demonstrated an ability to score in bursts when the defensive pressure lifted, which is an important data point given England’s tendency to press high and create space on the transition.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

England head into this fixture with their core group available. Jordan Pickford retains the gloves after a solid group stage, and the defensive pairing of Marc Guehi and John Stones has been the settled first-choice center-back combination throughout the campaign. Reece James offers attacking width from right back, and Declan Rice anchors the midfield alongside Bellingham in what has become Tuchel’s trusted shape. Kane leads the line and has scored three times in the group stage, with Bukayo Saka and Rashford providing width and directness in attack.

DR Congo’s squad includes several players based in European leagues with meaningful club experience, though not at the highest level. Mbemba, with 109 caps, is the defensive leader. Wissa, who plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League, has been the standout performer at this tournament with three goals in the group stage. Bakambu, 35, and Kakuta, 35, bring experience in attack but are at the latter stages of their international careers. The squad depth is thinner than England’s across the board, which will become a factor if Tuchel’s side applies sustained pressure across ninety minutes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who plays his club football for West Ham United, adds a familiar Premier League quality to DR Congo’s defensive options at right back. His presence in a side that also includes Noah Sadiki, 21, from Sunderland and Ngal’ayel Mukau, 21, from Lille gives the squad a useful blend of youth and experience in midfield areas. No significant injury or suspension concerns have been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture.

Expected Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Eze, Rashford; Kane (c)

DR Congo (4-3-3): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba (c), Batubinsika, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Pickel, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu, Elia

Predicted lineups based on group-stage patterns; squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Declan Rice and DR Congo’s midfield trio is likely to shape how much space England’s attackers receive. Rice, with 72 caps and six international goals, has been the engine of England’s press throughout the group stage, winning the ball high and setting the tempo for transitions. DR Congo’s midfield of Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Pickel and Mukau is industrious but lacks the physical and technical profile to match Rice’s output across a full ninety minutes. If Rice wins the second-ball battle consistently in the opening half hour, England’s wide players will have the freedom to isolate DR Congo’s fullbacks one-on-one, which is where the clearest goal-scoring opportunities are likely to open up.

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Main Pick: England to win at -353 (BetOnline)

England’s qualifying record of eight wins from eight, with 22 goals scored and none conceded, reflects a side with genuine defensive solidity and attacking depth. DR Congo have been admirable in the group stage but are making their first knockout appearance since the country began entering the tournament in modern times, and the step up in quality and pressure is significant. Tuchel’s team should control this fixture from early on.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 goals at -110 (BetOnline)

England have scored two or more goals in two of their three group games, and DR Congo have conceded in both of their competitive matches at this tournament, the draw with Portugal and the defeat to Colombia. The 3-1 win over Uzbekistan also suggests DR Congo are unlikely to lock up entirely, as they committed men forward even when leading. The combination of England’s attacking quality and DR Congo’s willingness to play forward gives this match a real chance of producing three or more goals. The over 2.5 line at -110 reflects a fair market assessment, and the underlying data supports taking it.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane anytime scorer

Kane has scored three goals in the group stage of this World Cup and has 79 international goals from 113 caps. Against a DR Congo defensive unit that has not faced a striker of his physical and technical profile at this tournament, the Bayern Munich forward represents the most reliable scorer bet on the board. Check leading operators for the best available price on Kane to score at any point in the match.

Correct Score: England 3-0

England kept three clean sheets in their qualifying campaign and have conceded just twice in competitive play at this tournament, both to Croatia. DR Congo’s attack, while lively, is built around Wissa’s individual quality rather than sustained team-level pressure. A controlled England performance ending 3-0 aligns with both sides’ tendencies across the group stage and offers value for those looking for a specific score prediction at the best available price with leading operators.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current match odds for England vs. DR Congo, sourced from approved operators as of June 29, 2026:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow England -353 -360 -370 Draw +450 +475 +440 DR Congo +1250 +1100 +1050

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -110 -113 -113 Under 2.5 -110 -103 -107

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

England vs. DR Congo kicks off at 12:00 ET on July 1, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. US viewers can watch live on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can access the match via CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK viewers are covered by ITV and BBC. Viewers in Ireland can watch on RTE and Virgin Media.

How to Bet

To place a bet on England vs. DR Congo at the World Cup 2026 Round of 32, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed, US-facing sportsbook such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create an account or log in if already registered. Complete identity verification if required by the operator. Navigate to the soccer or football section and locate the World Cup 2026 market. Find the England vs. DR Congo match listed under Round of 32 fixtures. Select the market you want to bet on: match result, total goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake amount and review the potential return before submitting. Confirm the bet slip and retain a record of your wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and there is no guarantee of a return on any wager. Anyone who bets should do so within their means and set clear limits on the amounts they are prepared to lose. If gambling is becoming a problem, support is available around the clock through the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org, and through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. These organizations provide confidential help at no cost. Anyone who feels their gambling is no longer under control should seek assistance before placing further bets.