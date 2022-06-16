World Cup Of Darts Predictions: Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 World Cup of Darts gets underway tonight, as some of the best players in the world represent their country in a team event to see who can be crowned champions of the world. The Scottish duo of Peter Wright and John Henderson triumphed last year, so who will come out on top come Sunday night this time?

After the Premier League Darts came to a close on Monday night, with Michael Van Gerwen claiming his sixth title, attention turns to the 2022 World Cup of Darts this weekend in Frankfurt, Germany. Without further ado, here are out World Cup of Darts betting tips and best bets.

World Cup Of Darts Format

There are 32 teams in this year’s World Cup of Darts. This means there are 16 First Round ties to be played, with eight on Thursday 16th June, and the remaining eight on Friday 17th June.

The seeds are as follows for World Cup of Darts:

England (Michael Smith & James Wade) Wales (Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton) Netherlands (Danny Noppert & Dirk van Duijvenbode) Belgium (Dimitri van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts) Australia (Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock) Northern Ireland (Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan) Germany (Gabriel Clemens & Martin Schindler) Scotland (Peter Wright & John Henderson)

World Cup Of Darts Betting Tips

As the draw for the last 16 of the World Cup of Darts cannot be done until we know our 16 teams who were successful in the first round, here at SportsLens we will provide betting tips for each of the 16 Round One matches as well as who we think could win the tournament overall.

So without further ado, here is who we think will triumph in the First Round fixtures and progress to the last 16 on Saturday.

Thursday First Round action:

Denmark vs Singapore – Singapore to win @ 8/11 with Bet UK

New Zealand vs Switzerland – New Zealand to win @ 8/11 with Bet UK

Republic of Ireland vs Canada – Republic of Ireland -1.5 legs @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Austria vs Finland – Austria -3.5 legs @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Northern Ireland vs Gibraltar – Northern Ireland to win 5-0 @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Wales vs Philippines – Wales to win 5-0 @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Germany vs Spain – Germany -2.5 legs @ 11/8 with Bet UK

Netherlands vs Brazil – Netherlands -3.5 legs @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Friday First Round action:

Latvia vs Hungary – Latvia -2.5 legs @ 6/5 with Bet UK

Poland vs USA – Poland -2.5 legs @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Sweden vs South Africa – South Africa to win @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Portugal vs Italy – Portugal to win 5-1 @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Australia vs Lithuania – Australia to win 5-0 @ 6/1 with Bet UK

England vs Czech Republic – England to win 5-2 @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Scotland vs Hong Kong – Scotland to win 5-2 @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Belgium vs Japan – Belgium to win 5-0 @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

World Cup Of Darts Prediction

It really is tricky to predict an overall winner of the 2022 World Cup of Darts. There are so many teams who on their day could win it.

Just look at the past few years, with Austria reaching the final against Scotland last year. They ended up getting beat but nobody would have ever predicted them to reach the final.

Something similar happened in 2019, when the Republic of Ireland duo of Steve Lennon and William O’Connor reached the final, but in the end got defeated by the Scottish duo of Gary Anderson and Peter Wright.

England, who are the number one seeds for the World Cup, haven’t won the event since 2016, so they will be hopeful of putting that right this time. The English duo of James Wade and Michael Smith looks a strong one, with Wade reaching the semi-finals of the Premier League recently and ‘Bully Boy’ winning three pro-tour events in a row.

However, none of the teams we have mentioned so far are our selection for the 2022 World Cup of Darts. Here at SportsLens, we have selected Northern Ireland to win, and here is why.

The Northern Irish duo of Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan is one of the strongest pairs on paper. It wasn’t so long ago that Gurney was a regular in the Premier League, as well as being world number three at one stage.

His partner, ‘The History Maker’, on his day is a superb darts player in his own right. Dolan has won numerous Players Championships over the years, as well as having some stellar showings in darts majors such as reaching the quarter-final of the World Championships in 219, and more recently getting to the semi-final o the Players Championships Finals in 2021.

As a pair, ‘Superchin’ and ‘The History Maker’ haven’t quite reached the levels they are capable off, but we know just how good they can both be individually, so it’s just a matter of putting the pieces of the jigsaw all together now.

Northern Ireland should win their First Round match with relative ease, and after that it’s a lottery as to who they get. They could get lucky and have a more favourable run, or they could meet the likes of England or Wales in the second round.

We think that at a huge price of 18/1 with Bet UK, that Northern Ireland have what it takes to win the Cazoo 2022 World Cup of Darts for the very first time.

Back Northern Ireland to win the 2022 World Cup of Darts @ 18/1 with Bet UK

World Cup Of Darts Odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

