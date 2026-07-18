Spain and Argentina meet in the 2026 World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM ET. Spain enter as narrow favorites at +131, with Argentina available at +268, in what shapes up as one of the most consequential World Cup final matchups in decades.

Spain are unbeaten through five matches at this tournament, having beaten France 2-0 in the semifinal, while Argentina edged England 2-1 to reach their second final in four years. The World Cup 2026 final Spain vs. Argentina odds reflect Spain’s superior goal difference and cleaner path through the bracket, yet Argentina arrive as defending world champions with Lionel Messi leading the tournament scoring charts with eight goals.

Why This Game Matters

Argentina are bidding to become back-to-back World Cup champions for just the second time in the tournament’s history, a feat that would cement Lionel Scaloni’s side alongside the great Brazil teams of the 1950s and 1960s. For Spain, Luis de la Fuente’s squad is chasing a second world title after their 2010 triumph in South Africa, and a win here would validate a rebuild that blended tournament-proven veterans with a generation of young talent that includes 19-year-old Lamine Yamal. This is the World Cup 2026 knockout stage at its most complete, two confederation champions, two genuine tactical systems, and a genuinely open price.

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Our Pick

Spain to win the 2026 World Cup Final, best price +131 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel. Spain’s five-match winning run, their tournament-high goals tally, and a midfield anchored by Rodri give them a structural edge that Argentina’s two dropped points in the bracket phase have not fully resolved.

Spain vs. Argentina: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Spain arrive at MetLife Stadium having conceded just two goals across five World Cup matches, keeping clean sheets in their wins over France and Portugal. Luis de la Fuente has settled on a 4-3-3 structure built around midfield control, with Rodri as the pivot and Pedri and Fabián Ruiz providing the creative and defensive balance in the two advanced roles. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the tournament with five goals for Spain, and with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams operating as wide attackers, the width and pace of the Spanish front line gives them multiple routes to goal against any defensive setup.

Argentina’s path has been less clean. Draws against Cape Verde and Switzerland in the bracket phase meant Lionel Scaloni’s side entered the knockout rounds under mild pressure, and a 3-2 win over Egypt showed vulnerability at the back. The semifinal win over England was more controlled, with goals from Messi and a second Argentina scorer settling a 2-1 result. Emiliano Martínez in goal and the central pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez remain the defensive foundation, but the concession of five goals across five matches leaves Argentina more exposed than Spain on the key defensive metrics heading into this World Cup 2026 final.

The central tactical question is whether Argentina can disrupt Spain’s midfield rhythm enough to allow Messi and Lautaro Martínez space in transition. Scaloni’s team has shown the capacity to absorb pressure and strike on the counter at multiple points in this tournament. Spain’s superior ball retention will dominate possession, but Argentina have shown at previous tournaments that defending deep and exploiting Messi’s link play at the top of the press can yield chances against high defensive lines. This is a genuine contest, and the World Cup 2026 final Spain vs. Argentina score prediction hinges substantially on which defensive unit holds under sustained pressure.

Recent Form & Trends

Spain’s last five World Cup matches:

France (N): Won 2-0

Belgium (N): Won 2-1

Portugal (N): Won 1-0

Austria (N): Won 3-0

Uruguay (N): Won 1-0

Spain have won every match at this tournament without a draw or defeat, scoring nine goals and conceding two across those five fixtures. The wins over France and Portugal represent the highest-quality opposition removed from the bracket by any side still in the competition, giving Spain’s record genuine weight when assessing World Cup 2026 final Spain vs. Argentina picks.

Argentina’s last five World Cup matches:

England (N): Won 2-1

Switzerland (N): Drew 1-1

Egypt (N): Won 3-2

Cape Verde (N): Drew 1-1

Jordan (N): Won 3-1

Argentina’s record of three wins and two draws, with ten goals scored and six conceded, shows attacking output but also a defensive looseness that Spain’s forwards will look to exploit. The dropped points against Cape Verde and Switzerland represent the only blemishes in an otherwise forward-looking campaign built around Messi’s continued scoring form.

Spain vs. Argentina History & H2H Trends

Spain and Argentina have met eight times in recorded head-to-head fixtures, all in friendlies, making direct competitive precedent limited for this final. The most recent meeting, a 6-1 win for Spain in March 2018, stands as the largest margin across all eight encounters. Argentina won 4-1 in Buenos Aires in September 2010, shortly after Spain’s World Cup triumph, while Spain won 2-1 in November 2009 and 2-1 again in October 2006. Results across the full series are split, with each side holding multiple wins, and no clear dominant trend over time. The absence of competitive World Cup meetings between these two nations means the final has no direct precedent to draw on beyond the aggregate H2H record.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Spain’s squad is available and without confirmed injury concerns ahead of the final. The eight Barcelona-based players in Luis de la Fuente’s group, including Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsí, and Dani Olmo, are all expected to be available. Goalkeeper Unai Simón has started throughout the tournament. Mikel Oyarzabal, the tournament’s leading scorer for Spain with five goals, has played in all five matches and has shown no sign of fatigue or injury concern heading into the final.

Argentina’s squad is similarly intact at this stage of the tournament. Lionel Messi, 39, has started every match and leads the tournament overall with eight goals, with no reported fitness concerns. Emiliano Martínez has been consistent in goal, and the defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez has been used throughout. Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, and Rodrigo De Paul form the expected midfield unit, with Lautaro Martínez expected to lead the line alongside Messi in attack. No confirmed suspensions or injuries have been flagged for either squad ahead of kickoff.

Expected Lineups

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (c), Pedri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.

Argentina (4-3-3): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (c), Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez.

Predicted lineups based on tournament selections to date. Squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Rodri and Argentina’s midfield trio of Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, and Alexis Mac Allister is where the final’s tempo will be decided. Rodri has anchored every Spain match in this tournament, allowing Pedri and Fabián Ruiz to move forward while maintaining defensive compactness behind them. Argentina’s midfield has created well in transition throughout the bracket but has conceded possession against higher-quality sides. If De Paul and Mac Allister can press high enough to deny Rodri time on the ball, Argentina generate the turnovers that allow Messi to operate between the lines. If Spain’s midfield wins that battle, the 4-3-3 rotations of Yamal, Oyarzabal, and Williams will generate the width and volume of crosses that have underpinned Spain’s nine tournament goals.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Main Pick: Spain to Win (+131 at BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

Spain are unbeaten through five World Cup matches, have the tournament’s best defensive record among the final two sides, and carry a midfield built for sustained possession control. At +131, the price reflects genuine uncertainty around Messi’s impact but still represents value for the side with the more complete structural profile across this tournament. The World Cup 2026 final Spain vs. Argentina best bets case for Spain rests on their clean sheets against France and Portugal, two of the highest-quality sides in the bracket.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals (-145 at BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

Both sides have shown defensive capability at critical moments. Spain conceded two goals across five matches, while Argentina’s knockout-round wins over Switzerland and England produced controlled, lower-scoring results once the pressure was on. The Under 2.5 line at -145 reflects the market’s expectation of a tight final, consistent with the historical pattern of World Cup finals trending toward fewer goals in regulation.

Scorer Pick: Lionel Messi Anytime Scorer

Messi leads this tournament with eight goals and has scored in the knockout rounds. At 39 years old, this is likely his final World Cup appearance, and Scaloni’s system is built around creating space for him at the top of the press. No price is confirmed at time of writing, but the combination of his tournament form and the finality of the occasion makes this the primary individual scorer angle in the match.

Fourth Pick: Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Scorer

Oyarzabal has scored five goals in five matches for Spain at this tournament and leads their internal scoring charts. He operates as the central forward in the 4-3-3, benefits directly from the wide overloads created by Yamal and Williams, and has been clinical in both open play and when cutting inside. His form across the bracket makes him the standout World Cup 2026 final Spain vs. Argentina scorer candidate on the Spain side.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current match odds for the 2026 World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, as of July 18, are set out below. Spain are the narrow favorites across all three operators.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Spain +131 +131 +130 Draw +208 +208 +200 Argentina +268 +268 +250

For the totals market, BetOnline and Lucky Rebel price Over 2.5 at +128 and Under 2.5 at -145. BetNow offers Over 2.5 at +125 and Under 2.5 at -160. The best available price on Spain is +131, available at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

The 2026 World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. US viewers can watch live on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in the UK can follow the match on ITV and BBC, while Canadian audiences have coverage via CTV, TSN, and RDS. In Spain, coverage is available on RTVE and TVE. In Argentina, TyC Sports and TV Publica hold domestic broadcast rights.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the 2026 World Cup Final, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed sportsbook operating in your state, such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the sportsbook’s website or mobile app and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, including credit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency where accepted. Use the search or navigation function to locate the 2026 World Cup Final market under soccer or international football. Select your preferred outcome: Spain, Draw, or Argentina, or navigate to player props and totals for additional markets. Enter your stake and review the potential return before submitting. Confirm the bet and retain your bet slip reference for tracking.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and outcomes are never certain, including in matches where one side is favored. Only wager amounts that are within your personal budget and that you can afford to lose. If betting is affecting your finances, relationships, or mental health, support is available. Contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, visit the Gamblers Anonymous website at www.gamblersanonymous.org, or reach out to the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for confidential assistance at any time.