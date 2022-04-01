Countries
Home News world cup betting odds qatar 2022

World Cup betting odds – Brazil early betting favourites to win the 2022 tournament in Qatar

Updated

50 seconds ago

on

With just seven months to go until World Cup 2022 gets underway in Qatar, our betting experts take a look at the latest World Cup betting odds available on all teams, the implied probability of said odds, and present a free bet currently doing the rounds over at bet365.

Qualification for the tournament is now all but complete, with only three spots waiting to be decided, and the group stages have also been drawn. Now, for the first time, football fans can begin to picture how the tournament will play out – and many betting fans can start making their first tentative wagers on the overall winner.

Below, you’ll find the odds at bet365 for every team with a chance of lifting the trophy in Qatar, from Brazil, all the way down to New Zealand.

Current World Cup Betting Odds at bet365

World Cup Winner Odds
Brazil 9/2 at bet365
France 11/2 at bet365
England 11/2 at bet365
Spain 8/1 at bet365
Argentina 9/1 at bet365
Germany 11/1 at bet365
Belgium 12/1 at bet365
Portugal 12/1 at bet365
Netherlands 12/1 at bet 365
Denmark 28/1 at bet365
Croatia 50/1 at bet365
Uruguay 50/1 at bet365
Switzerland 80/1 at bet365
Senegal 80/1 at bet365
USA 100/1 at bet365
Poland 125/1 at bet365
Serbia 150/1 at bet365
Mexico 150/1 at bet365
Ecuador 150/1 at bet365
Peru 200/1 at bet365
Cameroon 200/1 at bet365
Japan 250/1 at bet365
Canada 250/1 at bet365
Qatar 250/1 at bet 365
Morocco 250/1 at bet365
Ukraine 250/1 at bet365
South Korea 250/1 at bet365
Saudi Arabia 250/1 at bet365
Ghana 250/1 at bet365
Wales 350/1 at bet365
Tunisia 350/1 at bet365
Iran 500/1 at bet365
Australia 500/1 at bet365
Scotland 500/1 at bet365
Costa Rica 1500/1 at bet365
New Zealand 2000/1 at bet365

As you can see from the latest odds, Brazil have been inserted as the favorites to win this year’s World Cup tournament in Qatar and rightly so:

The Samba Boys were undefeated in qualifying, winning 12 of 15 games played and drawing three times.

Brazil also qualified for Qatar having scored close to two goals per game and conceded less than 0.33 goals per game on average.

Brazil went undefeated in South American World Cup Qualifying and are the early tournament favourites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The rest of the top 10 has a very Eurocentric feel. Of the top rated teams, keep an eye on Netherlands at 12/1. While not the strongest team in the tournament, they’ve been handed the easiest of groups, so will be confident of at least reaching the knockout stages.

Punters will find it more difficult to put their trust in the Spanish or Germans after the group stage draw, with the two superpowers drawn in the same group. Anyone thinking of betting on Portugal might also reconsider, after they were drawn in a potentially tricky group with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

Take a look at the implied probability figures below to get a better understanding of how the oddsmakers view your country’s chances of success in Qatar:

Current Implied Probability to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Based on Latest Odds at bet365

World Cup Winner Implied Odds
Brazil 18.2%
France 15.4%
England 15.4%
Spain 11.1%
Argentina 10%
Germany 8.3%
Belgium 7.7%
Portugal 7.7%
Netherlands 7.7%
Denmark 3.4%
Croatia 2%
Uruguay 2%
Switzerland 1.2%
Senegal 1.2%
USA 1%
Poland 0.8%
Serbia 0.7%
Mexico 0.7%
Ecuador 0.7%
Peru 0.5%
Cameroon 0.5%
Japan 0.4%
Canada 0.4%
Qatar 0.4%
Morocco 0.4%
Ukraine 0.4%
South Korea 0.4%
Saudi Arabia 0.4%
Ghana 0.4%
Wales 0.3%
Tunisia 0.3%
Iran 0.2%
Australia 0.2%
Scotland 0.2%
Costa Rica <0.1%
New Zealand <0.1%

Interesting to note that Gareth Southgate’s beaten EURO 2021 finalists, England, have been given a 15.4% chance of rebounding from that heart-crushing penalty shootout defeat to Italy to claim the nation’s first World Cup since 1966.

England actually have the same chances of winning the World Cup as current champions France, according to bet365 – a clear case of home bias, or proof that England really do need to be taken seriously in the tournament?

Elsewhere, the Netherlands have a 7.7% chance of lifting the trophy, which looks a little on the mean side, considering their simple draw. Conversely, after being drawn alongside Germany, Spain’s implied odds of 11.1% could be somewhat generous.

It’s too soon to make a full betting prediction on a World Cup winner. But, remember that you can bet on the World Cup tournament at great odds over at bet365 and wager for free by using the free bet listed below, too

Bet365: Bet £10, get £50 in Bet Credits in time for World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Bet365 is one of the frontrunners among sportsbooks when it comes to superb bonuses. So, it should come as little surprise that there’s another great offer available right now.

Just click the link to head over to the site and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more and you’ll receive £50 in free bets, which you can use to bet on whatever you like, including the World Cup 2022 tournament winner.

