World Cup betting odds – Brazil early betting favourites to win the 2022 tournament in Qatar

With just seven months to go until World Cup 2022 gets underway in Qatar, our betting experts take a look at the latest World Cup betting odds available on all teams, the implied probability of said odds, and present a free bet currently doing the rounds over at bet365.

Qualification for the tournament is now all but complete, with only three spots waiting to be decided, and the group stages have also been drawn. Now, for the first time, football fans can begin to picture how the tournament will play out – and many betting fans can start making their first tentative wagers on the overall winner.

Below, you’ll find the odds at bet365 for every team with a chance of lifting the trophy in Qatar, from Brazil, all the way down to New Zealand.

Current World Cup Betting Odds at bet365

As you can see from the latest odds, Brazil have been inserted as the favorites to win this year’s World Cup tournament in Qatar and rightly so:

The Samba Boys were undefeated in qualifying, winning 12 of 15 games played and drawing three times.

Brazil also qualified for Qatar having scored close to two goals per game and conceded less than 0.33 goals per game on average.

The rest of the top 10 has a very Eurocentric feel. Of the top rated teams, keep an eye on Netherlands at 12/1. While not the strongest team in the tournament, they’ve been handed the easiest of groups, so will be confident of at least reaching the knockout stages.

Punters will find it more difficult to put their trust in the Spanish or Germans after the group stage draw, with the two superpowers drawn in the same group. Anyone thinking of betting on Portugal might also reconsider, after they were drawn in a potentially tricky group with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

Take a look at the implied probability figures below to get a better understanding of how the oddsmakers view your country’s chances of success in Qatar:

Current Implied Probability to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Based on Latest Odds at bet365

World Cup Winner Implied Odds Brazil 18.2% France 15.4% England 15.4% Spain 11.1% Argentina 10% Germany 8.3% Belgium 7.7% Portugal 7.7% Netherlands 7.7% Denmark 3.4% Croatia 2% Uruguay 2% Switzerland 1.2% Senegal 1.2% USA 1% Poland 0.8% Serbia 0.7% Mexico 0.7% Ecuador 0.7% Peru 0.5% Cameroon 0.5% Japan 0.4% Canada 0.4% Qatar 0.4% Morocco 0.4% Ukraine 0.4% South Korea 0.4% Saudi Arabia 0.4% Ghana 0.4% Wales 0.3% Tunisia 0.3% Iran 0.2% Australia 0.2% Scotland 0.2% Costa Rica <0.1% New Zealand <0.1%

Interesting to note that Gareth Southgate’s beaten EURO 2021 finalists, England, have been given a 15.4% chance of rebounding from that heart-crushing penalty shootout defeat to Italy to claim the nation’s first World Cup since 1966.

England actually have the same chances of winning the World Cup as current champions France, according to bet365 – a clear case of home bias, or proof that England really do need to be taken seriously in the tournament?

Elsewhere, the Netherlands have a 7.7% chance of lifting the trophy, which looks a little on the mean side, considering their simple draw. Conversely, after being drawn alongside Germany, Spain’s implied odds of 11.1% could be somewhat generous.

