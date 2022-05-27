World Cup 2022 Outright Winner Odds: Brazil Favoured at 9/2

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The World Cup in Qatar kicks off in just under six months, and with the general standard of international football seemingly getting better and better, we’re taking a look ahead at who bookmakers are favouring in the markets.

2022 World Cup Outright Winner Odds

Brazil Surprise Favourites for 2022 World Cup

According to the latest odds on bet365, Brazil hotly favoured to clinch their sixth World Cup in 2022. The Seleçao Canarinho have been in incredible form as of late, finishing six points clear at the top of the World Cup qualifying in South America, winning 14, drawing three and remaining unbeaten throughout.

They have possess an incredible strength in depth in every position and will take some beating at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, England and France are valued at the same price – the latter fell agonisingly short of a first ever Euro Championship title after losing to Italy (who won’t feature in 2022) on penalties. That young squad will certainly feel more prepared this time around and is continuously bolstered by emerging talent.

France arguably have the deepest squad in international football right now – they could make three very strong starting 11’s with the their depth and they will again be strong contenders after winning this tournament in 2018.

Elsewhere, Spain were mightily unlucky not to make it through to the Euro final last year and their up and coming youthful squad headed by Barcelona’s treble-winning manager Luis Enrique certainly can not be counted out.

The same goes for Argentina, who along with Brazil will be hoping to bring the World Cup back to South America for the first time since 2002.

They clinched the Copa America last year after an impressive campaign, and La Albiceleste will be lead by captain Lionel Messi in what could turn out to be his last World Cup, adding some extra motivation to their bid.

Europe again have a whole host of strong contenders, and while Germany, Belgium and Portugal may not be priced the same as the favourites, they remain feared teams who are more than capable of going the distance come November.

Who Will Win the World Cup?

Below you will find the implied probability based on the latest odds from bet365

World Cup Winner % Chance of Winning Brazil 18.2% England 15.4% France 15.4% Spain 11.1% Argentina 10.% Germany 8.3% Belgium 7.7% Portugal 7.7% Netherlands 7.7%

