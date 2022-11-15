World Cup 2022 Odds, Lines, Groups, Schedule And Picks For Qatar 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The 2022 Qatar World Cup kicks off this weekend with the host nation taking on Ecuador this Sunday. We have all the information you need about the groups, schedule as well as our best picks for the tournament this year, with up to $6,000 in free bets on offer!

Best World Cup Sportsbooks

How Do I Sign Up To These Sports Betting Apps And Claim My Free Bets?

Getting the best soccer betting apps that will allow you to place bets in ANY US state on the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup is easy. There’s also a bundle of World Cup free bets on offer too, so let’s get started and show you just how simple it is.

TOP TIP: Use our World Cup PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ when depositing with ALL our top soccer Sportsbooks on this page to unlock your FREE BETS.

World Cup 2022 Odds And Lines

Note: Odds are subject to change

DID YOU KNOW: The FIFA World Cup has only been won by 8 different countries

World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A

Group A sees the host nations Qatar as the underdogs to qualify for the round of 16 at +300, with the Netherlands comfortable favourites to progress from group A as the 7th highest ranked team at the tournament.

To Qualify From Group A Odds Play Ecuador -125 Netherlands -800 Qatar

+300 Senegal

-110

Group B

England are the obvious favourites for Group B according to bookmakers, with Iran, USA and Wales fighting it out for the second qualifying spot. Although the bookies have England as clear favourites to qualify, there could certainly be an upset in group B with all three other countries posing serious threats.

To Qualify From Group B Odds Play England -1400 Iran +350 USA

+100 Wales

+110

Group C

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Argentina in group C, as the 35-year old looks to mark what is likely to be the end of his international career with a fairytale ending of a World Cup that has eluded the star for so many years.

To Qualify From Group C Odds Play Argentina -1200 Mexico -110 Poland

-110 Saudi Arabia

+500

Group D

France are the obvious picks to qualify from Group D and as the second favourites to win the whole tournament, it would certainly be a huge upset if Les Bleus were unable to make it to the round of 16.

To Qualify From Group D Odds Play Australia +300 Denmark -300 France

-1000 Tunisia

+350

Group E

Group E is one of the toughest to call this year, with Costa Rica and Japan both looking to cause upsets by knocking out one of the major European contenders in Germany and Spain.

To Qualify From Group E Odds Play Costa Rica +800 Japan -800 Germany

+350 Spain

-900

Group F

Belgium will be hoping to progress far in Qatar this year and it would certainly be a big shock and disappointment in the tournament if the Red Devils were to be knocked out as early as the group stages.

To Qualify From Group F Odds Play Belgium -700 Canada +275 Croatia

-250 Morocco

+200

Group G

As the favourites to win the tournament, it is no surprise that Brazil are -900 to qualify from Group G with the South Americans looking to make light work of a weaker group to progress into the round of 16.

To Qualify From Group G Odds Play Brazil -900 Cameroon +350 Serbia

+110 Switzerland

-110

Group H

The final group this year see’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal hoping to make light work of a relatively low ranked group to progress to the round of 16, with Uruguay the biggest threat.

To Qualify From Group H Odds Play Ghana +300 South Korea +225 Portugal

-550 Uruguay

-250

World Cup 2022 Schedule

Sunday November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11am)

Monday November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 8am)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11am)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 2pm)

Tuesday November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 8am)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11am)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 2pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 5pm)

Wednesday November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 8am)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11am)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 2pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 5pm)

Thursday November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 8am)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11am)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 2pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 5pm)

Friday November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 8am)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11am)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 2pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 5pm)

Saturday November 26

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 8am)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11am)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 2pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 5pm)

Sunday November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 8am)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11am)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 2pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 5pm)

Monday November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 8am)

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11am)

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 2pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 5pm)

Tuesday November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10am)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 2pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 2pm)

Wednesday November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 2pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 2pm)

Thursday December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10am)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 2pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 2pm)

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 2pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 2pm)

Round of 16

Saturday December 3

49 – Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

50 – Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 2pm)

Sunday December 4

52 – Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 10am)

51 – Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 2pm)

Monday December 5

53 – Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

54 – Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 2pm)

Tuesday December 6

55 – Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

56 – Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 2pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9

58 – Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

57 – Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 2pm)

Saturday December 10

60 – Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 10am)

59 – Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 2pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13

61 – Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 2pm)

Wednesday December 14

62 – Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 2pm)

Saturday December 17

63 – Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18

64 – The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 10am)

World Cup 2022 Picks

Brazil are +400 to win their sixth World Cup this year and we are backing the Seleção to justify favouritism in Qatar, as we think the South Americans will prove to be too much to handle for any other country this Winter.

Drawn alongside Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland in a relatively easy group G, Brazil should make easy work of their opposition in the early stages of the competition and their young, exciting attack led by the ever dazzling Neymar could prove too much to handle for any defence at the tournament.

The obvious threat to Brazil comes from fellow South Americans Argentina. Fresh off the back of their first Copa America trophy in nearly 30 years, Argentina will be hoping to put the cherry on top of an illustrious Lionel Messi career as he chases down the ultimate prize.

Having already mentioned two of PSG’s front three, it would be rude not to mention the final player in one of the most dangerous attacks of recent years with France’s Kylian Mbappe. France are currently +675 to defend their crown and win back to back World Cup’s and with a European team winning the last four tournaments, Les blues certainly have every chance.