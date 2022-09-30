Woodward Stakes 2022 Betting Offer: Horse Racing Promo Code For $750 Free Bet From Bovada

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Saturday's Woodward Stakes 2022 will revolve around the talented Life Is Good



Woodward Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 1f, this Grade One race is staged at Belmont Park, New York

📅Date: Saturday October 1, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Belmont Park

💰 Purse: $500,000

Woodward Stakes 2022 Betting Preview: Life Too Good Will Be Very Hard To Beat



LIFE IS GOOD has more than lived up to the name given him to him by his owners – so far during his 10-race career, he’s won 8 races and banked just over $4m in career earnings.

The Todd Pletcher-trained 4 year-old is also currently the joint top fourth horse in the Longines World Rankings, will with none of the horses ahead of him in that table running here on Saturday’s Woodward Stakes, then he’s going to be all the rage to grab win number nine here.

He’s also likely to face only a handful of rivals, while this versatile colt, who picked up the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last season, has won over 7f and 1m1f this term and was last seen landing the Grade One Whitney Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 6 by a comfortable 2 lengths (watch below).

Watch Life Is Good Winning The 2022 Whitney Stakes (Saratoga, Aug 6)



Before that win Life Is Good took the Grade 2 John A Nerud Stakes at Belmont over 7f and has also been a creditable fourth in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan back in March.

Trainer Todd Pletcher Has Won The Woodward Stakes Three Times

Life Is Good will also be in safe hands in terms of his stable when it comes to the Woodward Stakes. The Pletcher team have landed this prize three times over the years.

The first success for Todd Pletcher came in 2007 with Lawyer Ron and the next in 2010 with Quality Road – both were ridden by John Velazquez. His most-recent Woodward success came in 2015 with the Javier Castellano-ridden Liam’s Map.

Life Is Good Is Also Unbeaten At Belmont Park

More bad news for Life Is Good’s rivals ahead of Saturday’s Woodward Stakes – as he’s also yet to lose a race at Belmont Park.

The Todd Pletcher runner has run at the New York track twice and won both times – taking the already mentioned John A Nerud in July this year and also the Kelso Handicap last September.

Recent Woodward Stakes Winners

2021 – ART COLLECTOR

2020 – GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

2019 – PRESERVATIONIST

2018 – YOSHIDA

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – SHAMAN GHOST

2015 – LIAM’S MAP

Watch Art Collector Winning The 2021 Woodward Stakes

