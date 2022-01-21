One of the wrestling world’s biggest events is nearly upon us. After happening with no audience last year, the WWE expect around 60,000 fans to be present at this year’s Royal Rumble, all eager to watch their favourite superstars compete.

There are two clear favourites to be the final woman standing. Bianca Belair, who triumphed in last year’s event, is currently the bookies’ number one choice, but there’s also strong support for Alexa Bliss, who was humiliatingly eliminated after just one minute last year.

Lita is a fascinating aspect to the Rumble, as she only recently returned to Smackdown, after 20 years away from the brand. She seems to be set to feud with Charlotte Flair, the current holder of the Raw Women’s Championship, and someone who has already declared she’ll win the Rumble this year.

Another interesting angle for the event revolves around Paige. Many are speculating that the Brit will make a surprise return at this year’s Rumble, and if she did, she’d certainly be a favourite to win. Ronda Rousey could also conceivably come back, and she’d also be a big favourite if she did.

Other names with a chance of winning this year’s women’s Royal Rumble include Rhea Ripley, Bayley and Liv Morgan. Keep an eye out for Mickie James too. She almost certainly won’t win, but the appearance of the current IMPACT Knockouts Champion is interesting, as it’s a rare example of WWE interacting with another major wrestling promotion.

See the odds for the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble.

Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble winner odds

Odds correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Who will become the next Royal Rumble winner?

Using odds from Bet UK, we’ve calculated the implied probability that entrants have of winning the women’s Royal Rumble.

Bianca Belair 28.6% Alexa Bliss 25% Lita 12.5% Rhea Ripley 12.5% Bailey 11.1% Charlotte Flair 10% Liv Morgan 8.3% Paige 7.7% Asuka 6.3% Raquel Gonzalez 6.3% Ronda Rousey 6.3%

