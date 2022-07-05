Countries
Women’s Euros outright winner odds: Spain 7/2 favourite

7 hours ago

England? Spain? France? Whoever you believe will win the 2022 Women’s European Championships, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Latest Women’s Euros Outright Winner Odds at bet365

Women’s Euros Winner Odds
Spain 7/2 at bet365
England 9/2 at bet365
France 11/2 at bet365
Netherlands 6/1 at bet365
Germany 6/1 at bet365
Sweden 7/1 at bet365
Norway 12/1 at bet365

Spain On Track For First Major International Title

Spain’s best performance in the Women’s Euros came in 1997 in their maiden appearance at the tournament, reaching the semi-final as Germany went on to lift the trophy.

The Spaniards failed to qualify for the following championships until 2013, reaching the quarter-finals before losing 3-1 to Norway. A similar feat was achieved in 2017, also reaching the quarters but were knocked out on penalties by Austria after 120 minutes of goalless action.

Jorge Vilda’s side haven’t had the best of luck at international tournaments to date, having only qualified twice for the Women’s World Cup since its foundation in 1991. Those two appearances came in 2015 and 2019, but on both occasions Spain failed to make it past the round of 16.

Spain topped their qualification group D to secure their place in the tournament, picking up 22 points from eight games and scoring 48 goals with just one conceded in a 5-1 win against the Czech Republic.

Who Will Win The Women’s Euros?

As implied by the Women’s Euros outright winner odds.

Women’s Euros Winner Chance of Winning
Spain 22%
England 18%
France 15%
Netherlands 14%
Germany 14%
Sweden 13%
Norway 8%
