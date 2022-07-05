Women’s Euros outright winner odds: Spain 7/2 favourite

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England? Spain? France? Whoever you believe will win the 2022 Women’s European Championships, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Spain On Track For First Major International Title

Spain’s best performance in the Women’s Euros came in 1997 in their maiden appearance at the tournament, reaching the semi-final as Germany went on to lift the trophy.

The Spaniards failed to qualify for the following championships until 2013, reaching the quarter-finals before losing 3-1 to Norway. A similar feat was achieved in 2017, also reaching the quarters but were knocked out on penalties by Austria after 120 minutes of goalless action.

Jorge Vilda’s side haven’t had the best of luck at international tournaments to date, having only qualified twice for the Women’s World Cup since its foundation in 1991. Those two appearances came in 2015 and 2019, but on both occasions Spain failed to make it past the round of 16.

Spain topped their qualification group D to secure their place in the tournament, picking up 22 points from eight games and scoring 48 goals with just one conceded in a 5-1 win against the Czech Republic.

