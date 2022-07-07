Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News womens euro 2022 betting offers and free bets

Women’s Euro 2022 Betting Offers and Free Bets

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
FV4oRXzXoAMXGHE 980x485 1

If you’re looking for all the best Women’s Euro 2022 betting offers and free bets ahead of the most exciting football tournament in the world this summer, you’ve come to the right place.

Women’s Euro 2022 Betting Offers and Free Bets

The Best Women’s Euro 2022 Betting Offers 

Best Women's Euros Free Bets and Betting Offers

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Full T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day.. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. 		Claim Offer

Women’s Euro 2022 Overview

After being delayed from 2021, the Women’s Euros has kicked off with hosts England securing a regulation 1-0 win over Austria in the tournament’s curtain raiser at Old Trafford. In what looks set to be a competition with six strong teams it’s tough to predict the winner before seeing all the nations play their first game.

Spain are the bookmaker’s favourites at 4/1 with their odds having lengthened slightly after losing star player Alexia Putellas in a devastating blow for their title hopes. The Ballon d’Or winner ruptured her ACL in training ahead of their opening fixture against Finland on Friday.

France, the Netherlands Sweden and Germany are the other serious contenders before you reach the outsiders of the likes of Norway, Denmark and Italy. Switzerland, Iceland, Portugal, Austria, Belgium Northern Ireland and Finland make up the remaining teams.

I feel like the best value is to be found in the top scorer market at Women’s Euro 2022. Stina Blackstenius has scored 12 in her last 19 games for Sweden and will be the focal point of a team who scored score plenty in their group games against Portugal and Switzerland. The Arsenal striker can still be backed at 20/1 with most bookmakers.

How to use your Women’s Euro 2022 free bets

When you’ve taken advantage of a Women’s Euro 2022 betting offer and have one or even multiple Women’s Euro 2022 free bets to play with, the next thing is to decide what to bet on.

Bettors may have one large pick they want to use their free bets on for the tournament or a fancy to win one of the more niche markets, such as selecting the winner of each group and combining them into a four-way.

Alternatively you may prefer to use any free bets you’ve accrued as extra ammunition to follow Women’s Euro 2022 betting tips you may get from the Sportslens’ experts.

What are Women’s Euro 2022 free bets?

Free bets are sometimes viewed with scepticism among potential customers but they are always the most common offer from betting sites to entice new customers to their platforms with the free bets valid for a certain length of time.

Free bet offers are often handed out by the best bookmakers to ensure punters have the opportunity to place bets without having to deposit or stake any of their own money. This is great for punters who are new to a bookmaker and allows them to get a feel for the different markets with most often offering a strong amount of free bets.

Usually you are able to keep all of the winnings of betting sign-up offers, meaning there is no issue or chance of losing money from the specific free bets, and this looks to be an option when betting on this tournament.

You are credited the free bets either upon your first deposit of a certain amount, usually £10, and then you will be given a certain amount of free bets to use up until a certain time.

Read More: England Women Given 18.2% Chance of Winning Women’s Euro 2022

Can you withdraw Women’s Euro 2022 free bets?

Free bets are often not as complicated as you may think but are never just free withdrawable cash. This is set to be the same during the month long Women’s Euro 2022 showpiece. The idea of the free bets is to get the customer to use them on the specific bookmaker’s platform to make sure they become a regular customer.

You should have the facility to withdraw your winnings with ease from a free bet once you have bet them on a match if you have met all the requirements the bookmaker has set.

These requirements can be as little as having to use the free bets with minimum odds set to having wagering or play-through requirements. Winnings from free bets are usually paid out minus the free bet stake.

Types of Women’s Euro 2022 offers and free bets

The most popular form of betting offers for new customers throughout the week of Women’s Euro 2022 will offer free bets. It’s important to recognise you generally need to make a first deposit of a minimum amount nominated by the bookmaker and in some cases you have to wait for your first bet to settle before your free bets are awarded.

Free bets give you a chance to win a bet without the risk of losing any of your own money. Just remember you won’t get your free bet stakes back as part of any winnings so backing odds-on favourites with your Women’s Euro 2022 free bets won’t give an particularly exciting return if they win.

Read More: Women’s Euro 2022 Top Scorer Odds: England’s Ellen White Leads Golden Boot Race

Women’s Euro 2022 betting offers: existing customers

Sometimes it can seem like all the free bets and promotions are reserved for new customers when it comes to Women’s Euro 2022 betting offers and free bets.

However, bookmakers never neglect their existing customers during big tournaments and free bets can also be available on sites you have already signed up. Concessions such as enhanced odds, or bonus winnings if your pick for top scorer bags a goal are up for grabs for existing customers too.

Women’s Euro 2022 betting offers: enhanced odds

For the biggest matches at Women’s Euro 2022 some bookies look to attract new customers by offering big odds boosts on the most fancied team, which can provide some useful extra funds.

This kind of offer usually has a fairly small maximum stake (typically between £10 and £20). If the team in question ends up winning the match or tournament your winnings are usually paid in cash according to the team’s starting price, with any further winnings from the enhanced odds paid in free bets.

Women’s Euro 2022 streaming

Watching Women’s Euro 2022 has never been easier, with many of the top bookmakers in the UK streaming the best matches during the month-long event, and they allow you to watch even if you just have free bets placed on the individual match.

Betting sites such as bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes and William Hill will all have live streaming available and if you’re out and about and need a high-quality service look no further than these excellent bookmakers.

Each England game will be screened live in BBC1 as well as iplayer online.

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens