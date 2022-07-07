We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

If you’re looking for all the best Women’s Euro 2022 betting offers and free bets ahead of the most exciting football tournament in the world this summer, you’ve come to the right place.

Women’s Euro 2022 Overview

After being delayed from 2021, the Women’s Euros has kicked off with hosts England securing a regulation 1-0 win over Austria in the tournament’s curtain raiser at Old Trafford. In what looks set to be a competition with six strong teams it’s tough to predict the winner before seeing all the nations play their first game.

Spain are the bookmaker’s favourites at 4/1 with their odds having lengthened slightly after losing star player Alexia Putellas in a devastating blow for their title hopes. The Ballon d’Or winner ruptured her ACL in training ahead of their opening fixture against Finland on Friday.

France, the Netherlands Sweden and Germany are the other serious contenders before you reach the outsiders of the likes of Norway, Denmark and Italy. Switzerland, Iceland, Portugal, Austria, Belgium Northern Ireland and Finland make up the remaining teams.

I feel like the best value is to be found in the top scorer market at Women’s Euro 2022. Stina Blackstenius has scored 12 in her last 19 games for Sweden and will be the focal point of a team who scored score plenty in their group games against Portugal and Switzerland. The Arsenal striker can still be backed at 20/1 with most bookmakers.

How to use your Women’s Euro 2022 free bets

When you’ve taken advantage of a Women’s Euro 2022 betting offer and have one or even multiple Women’s Euro 2022 free bets to play with, the next thing is to decide what to bet on.

Bettors may have one large pick they want to use their free bets on for the tournament or a fancy to win one of the more niche markets, such as selecting the winner of each group and combining them into a four-way.

Alternatively you may prefer to use any free bets you’ve accrued as extra ammunition to follow Women’s Euro 2022 betting tips you may get from the Sportslens’ experts.

What are Women’s Euro 2022 free bets?

Free bets are sometimes viewed with scepticism among potential customers but they are always the most common offer from betting sites to entice new customers to their platforms with the free bets valid for a certain length of time.

Free bet offers are often handed out by the best bookmakers to ensure punters have the opportunity to place bets without having to deposit or stake any of their own money. This is great for punters who are new to a bookmaker and allows them to get a feel for the different markets with most often offering a strong amount of free bets.

Usually you are able to keep all of the winnings of betting sign-up offers, meaning there is no issue or chance of losing money from the specific free bets, and this looks to be an option when betting on this tournament.

You are credited the free bets either upon your first deposit of a certain amount, usually £10, and then you will be given a certain amount of free bets to use up until a certain time.

Can you withdraw Women’s Euro 2022 free bets?

Free bets are often not as complicated as you may think but are never just free withdrawable cash. This is set to be the same during the month long Women’s Euro 2022 showpiece. The idea of the free bets is to get the customer to use them on the specific bookmaker’s platform to make sure they become a regular customer.

You should have the facility to withdraw your winnings with ease from a free bet once you have bet them on a match if you have met all the requirements the bookmaker has set.

These requirements can be as little as having to use the free bets with minimum odds set to having wagering or play-through requirements. Winnings from free bets are usually paid out minus the free bet stake.

Types of Women’s Euro 2022 offers and free bets

The most popular form of betting offers for new customers throughout the week of Women’s Euro 2022 will offer free bets. It’s important to recognise you generally need to make a first deposit of a minimum amount nominated by the bookmaker and in some cases you have to wait for your first bet to settle before your free bets are awarded.

Free bets give you a chance to win a bet without the risk of losing any of your own money. Just remember you won’t get your free bet stakes back as part of any winnings so backing odds-on favourites with your Women’s Euro 2022 free bets won’t give an particularly exciting return if they win.

Women’s Euro 2022 betting offers: existing customers

Sometimes it can seem like all the free bets and promotions are reserved for new customers when it comes to Women’s Euro 2022 betting offers and free bets.

However, bookmakers never neglect their existing customers during big tournaments and free bets can also be available on sites you have already signed up. Concessions such as enhanced odds, or bonus winnings if your pick for top scorer bags a goal are up for grabs for existing customers too.

Women’s Euro 2022 betting offers: enhanced odds

For the biggest matches at Women’s Euro 2022 some bookies look to attract new customers by offering big odds boosts on the most fancied team, which can provide some useful extra funds.

This kind of offer usually has a fairly small maximum stake (typically between £10 and £20). If the team in question ends up winning the match or tournament your winnings are usually paid in cash according to the team’s starting price, with any further winnings from the enhanced odds paid in free bets.

Women’s Euro 2022 streaming

Watching Women’s Euro 2022 has never been easier, with many of the top bookmakers in the UK streaming the best matches during the month-long event, and they allow you to watch even if you just have free bets placed on the individual match.

Betting sites such as bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes and William Hill will all have live streaming available and if you’re out and about and need a high-quality service look no further than these excellent bookmakers.

Each England game will be screened live in BBC1 as well as iplayer online.