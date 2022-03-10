Wolves vs Watford live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Wolverhampton Wanderers face Watford at Molineux in the Premier League tonight, with the home side looking to put an end to a drab run of three straight defeats. You can find out how to stream Wolves vs Watford live below.

Wolves vs Watford live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and watch the Wolves vs Watford live stream online

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Wolves vs Watford live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming capabilities and claim their excellent sign-up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Wolves vs Watford preview

Fans of Wolves were probably able to forgive their team for tough defeats away in London against Arsenal and West Ham in recent weeks. But last Saturday’s 0-2 home defeat to another London-based club in Patrick Vieira’s soaring Crystal Palace is likely to have left a bitter taste in the mouth.

The result meant that Wolves slipped to 9th place in the EPL table with 40 points from 27 games played, seven points behind Manchester United who occupy the final Europa League spot, though Wolves do boast a game in hand.

After such a poor run of three successive defeats, Bruno Lage’s side will look forward to the arrival of another London-based club, Watford, this evening, and the chance to make amends for those aforementioned losses.

This is because Watford have struggled all season long in the Premier League to date and currently occupy 19th place in the table with just 19 points from 27 games.

Roy Hodgson was brought in to steady the ship at Vicarage Road a couple of months ago, but the England manager has found limited success: there have been decent performances but a swathe of defensive errors and just as much poor finishing at the other end of the pitch means that his side has now only won once in 16 EPL games!

Wolves won the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road by two goals to nil, so Bruno Lage’s side is the clear favourite to grab another three points at Molineux later tonight. But, with relegation looming, it would be unwise to rule out a shock win on the road for the Hornets – Hodgson’s side performed well in defeat against Arsenal last time out and should not be taken lightly.

All in all, fans should be in for an interesting match. And, while this game will not be broadcast on TV this evening because of schedule clashes with the Europa League, you can still find plenty of betting options, both before the match and live & in-play, for Wolves vs Watford when you head over to bet365.

Furthermore, you can also stream the match LIVE, giving you the chance to watch and bet simultaneously.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Wolves vs Watford team news

Wolves team news

Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) had to come off early during the defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend and is unlikely to feature against the Hornets tonight. The Dutchman joins fellow defender Nelson Semedo (also hamstring) on the sidelines.

Other than that, with no new injuries to report, expect to see Bruno Lage’s side line up in a similar fashion to how they began the game vs the Eagles last weekend.

Wolves predicted line-up

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Jimenez, Podence

Watford team news

Mixed news for the Watford attack since Joshua King is expected to be back in action after recovering from his hamstring injury, but Ismaila Sarr is likely to miss out through injury.

William Troost-Ekong, Jermey Ngakia, and Nicolas Nkoulou are all also on the Hornet’s injury list at present and not expected to feature at Molineux.

Watford predicted lineup

Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley; Hernandez, Dennis, Pedro

Wolves vs Watford free bets