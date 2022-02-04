Wolves vs Norwich City prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Wolves play against Norwich City at the Molineux on Saturday in FA Cup fourth-round fixtures.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 16:00 CET
Date: 5th February 2022, Molineux
Wolves vs Norwich City Prediction
Wolves defeated Sheffield United by 3-0 in the previous round of the FA Cup at Molineux. They’re also on a four-game winning streak, during which they’ve scored a total of eight goals.
They’ve also been unbeaten since mid-December, with their lone home loss coming against Liverpool in September.
Norwich, on the other hand, had a close 1-0 win over Charlton in the previous round. They have also lost six of their previous nine games and were winless in 20 of their previous 26.
They’ve only managed to win three games on the road this season. One of these victories came against a side from the lower league, while the other two came against PL relegation fighters.
So, most football betting sites believe that Wolves will win the game easily.
Wolves vs Norwich City Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Norwich City @ 13/20 with Bet365.
Wolves vs Norwich City Betting Tips
Wolves are in excellent form and are now one of the greatest teams in the Premier League. They are now in eighth place in the table, and despite having two games in hand, they are only three points behind fifth-placed West Ham.
Meanwhile, Norwich is one of the weakest teams in the English Premier League, and they have been battling to stay above the relegation zone since the beginning of the season.
Their recent form has improved slightly, and they are currently ranked 17th in the table. And their primary aim would be to extend their stay in the Premier League, which would make it difficult for them to focus on the FA Cup.
Wolves vs Norwich City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 8/7.
Wolves vs Norwich City Betting Odds
Match Winner
Wolves @ 13/20 with bet365
Draw @ 11/4 with bet365
Norwich @ 9/2 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 8/7
Under 2.5 @ 4/5
