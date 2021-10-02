Wolverhampton Wanderers picked up a 1-0 win over Southampton in their last Premier League game and they will look to build on that when they take on Newcastle United this weekend.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 15:00 PM BST.

Wolves are currently 14th in the league table with just two wins from six matches and they will be up against a side that has failed to win in the Premier League so far.

Wolves vs Newcastle team news

The home side will be without Jonny, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno and Yerson Mosquera due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have an extensive injury list and they will be without Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka.

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

Newcastle: Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie; Almiron, Longstaff, Willock, Hayden, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin

Wolves vs Newcastle form guide

Wolves bounced back with a win over Southampton after two consecutive defeats and the fans will demand a similar performance here.

The home side have struggled at Molineux recently and they have lost their last four home matches in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are coming into this game on the back of three draws and three defeats in their last six league games. they have also conceded 14 goals in the process.

Wolves vs Newcastle betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolves vs Newcastle from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Wolves – 8/11

• Draw – 3/1

• Newcastle – 4/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/5

• Under – 10/11

Wolves vs Newcastle prediction

Both teams are capable of beating each other here and this should be a close contest.

Five of the last six meetings between these two sides have seen both teams score and a high scoring game seems likely here.

Prediction: Both teams to score.

