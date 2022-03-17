Wolves vs Leeds United live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Wolves looking to revive their European hopes when they host Leeds United at the Molineux.
How to watch Wolves v Leeds live stream for free
- Sign up to 888sport by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Wolves v Leeds live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Wolves v Leeds live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Wolves v Leeds preview
A poor run of results between February and March put a serious dent on Wolves’ hopes of a top four finish. However, back to back wins over Watford and Everton have put them back on track. Of course the task isn’t going to be any easier since they trail teams above them by a few points.
Regardless, Bruno Lage’s men head into this game brimming with confidence and knowing that another win is going to get them closer to at least a place in the Europa League next season.
Wolves have done well against Leeds in recent times and won the reverse fixture 1-0.
Under Jesse Marsch, Leeds have shown some promise. They managed to beat Norwich 2-1 at home but that win wasn’t easy and needed a goal from Joe Gelhardt right at the death. They’re in 16th place in the league standings right now and have struggled away from home.
Relegation is still a real possibility but perhaps the arrival of Marsch is going to change that.
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Wolves v Spurs team news
Wolves team news
Wolves will have to do without the services of Ki-Jana However and Nelson Semedo. Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan face a race against time to be fit for this one.
Daniel Podence is set to start in attack alongside Raul Jimenez. Rayan Ait Nouri is slated for a start ahead of Fernando Marcal.
Wolves predicted line-up
Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Podence, Jimenez, Neto
Spurs team news
Leeds will be without Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Tyler Roberts, Junior Firpo and Leo Hjelde. Rodrigo is also doubtful due to a thigh problem.
Mateusz Klich might be moved to a more attacking role while Robin Koch returns in the center of midfield.
Leeds predicted lineup
Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch, Forshaw; James, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford
Wolves v Spurs free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins