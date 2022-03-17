Wolves vs Leeds United live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Wolves looking to revive their European hopes when they host Leeds United at the Molineux.

How to watch Wolves v Leeds live stream for free

Sign up to 888sport by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Wolves v Leeds live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Wolves v Leeds live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Wolves v Leeds preview

A poor run of results between February and March put a serious dent on Wolves’ hopes of a top four finish. However, back to back wins over Watford and Everton have put them back on track. Of course the task isn’t going to be any easier since they trail teams above them by a few points.

Regardless, Bruno Lage’s men head into this game brimming with confidence and knowing that another win is going to get them closer to at least a place in the Europa League next season.

Wolves have done well against Leeds in recent times and won the reverse fixture 1-0.

Under Jesse Marsch, Leeds have shown some promise. They managed to beat Norwich 2-1 at home but that win wasn’t easy and needed a goal from Joe Gelhardt right at the death. They’re in 16th place in the league standings right now and have struggled away from home.

Relegation is still a real possibility but perhaps the arrival of Marsch is going to change that.

905 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £10 with promo code: CHEL22 • The offer valid until Monday 23:59:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 on horse racing • Min odds 1/2 • £10 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus credited upon qualifying bet placement • £30 in Free Bets for the Cheltenham Festival split across three days during the event, log in required to receive £10 per day • Free Bets are valid for 3 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 60 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods & countries & Full T&C’s apply.

Wolves v Spurs team news

Wolves team news

Wolves will have to do without the services of Ki-Jana However and Nelson Semedo. Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan face a race against time to be fit for this one.

Daniel Podence is set to start in attack alongside Raul Jimenez. Rayan Ait Nouri is slated for a start ahead of Fernando Marcal.

Wolves predicted line-up

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Podence, Jimenez, Neto

Spurs team news

Leeds will be without Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Tyler Roberts, Junior Firpo and Leo Hjelde. Rodrigo is also doubtful due to a thigh problem.

Mateusz Klich might be moved to a more attacking role while Robin Koch returns in the center of midfield.

Leeds predicted lineup

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch, Forshaw; James, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford

Wolves v Spurs free bets