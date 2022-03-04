Wolves vs Crystal Palace top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

With a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, Wolverhampton Wanderers will climb into the Premier League’s top seven. Meanwhile, if the visitors win all three games at Molineux, they will be able to climb into the top half of the table on goal difference.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace betting tips and prediction

Wolves are aiming for a top-six finish, but their recent performances have been lacking. As a result, they currently hold the eighth position. To catch Arsenal in sixth place, they’ll need a five-point advantage.

With only 12 matchdays remaining in the league, it is safe to assume that the team will be stepping up its efforts.

In the meantime, Palace has had a string of dismal results. They are also in a comfortable position at the table, as they are well clear of the European qualifying cut-off, as well as the relegation cut-off. Wolverhampton will be eager to take advantage of this chance.

Wolves were defeated 1-0 on the road in their last match. However, the defeat came against West Ham, who were in fifth place. They had won six of their previous ten total matches and had gone undefeated in eight of their previous twelve games.

Palace, on the other hand, was held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegation-threatened Burnley last week. They’ve now won three Premier League games in the last four months, all of which came against teams now ranked 17th or lower in the table.

On the basis of these observations, Wolves should win. Take into account their formidable defense.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace betting tips: Wolves to win @ 13/10 with bet365