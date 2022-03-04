Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

The Premier League resumes action this week with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Crystal Palace only at Molineux Stadium.
How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Wolves vs Crystal Palace preview
Wolves will be trying to improve on their recent performance, which saw them lose 1-0 to West Ham United in the Premier League.
Wolverhampton Wanderers had 61% possession and 14 shots on goal, one of which was on target, during that encounter. West Ham United, on the other hand, had 13 shots, four of which were on target. West Ham United took the lead with Tomá Souek (59′).
Wolverhampton Wanderers have preserved a clean sheet in recent games. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ inability to prevent opponents from scoring in 5 of their previous 6 matches, allowing 6 goals, will be a source of concern for them.
Whereas Crystal Palace enters this match on the back of a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Stoke City in their previous match.
Crystal Palace had 60% possession and had 10 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Cheikhou Kouyaté (53′) and Jaro Riedewald (82′) scored goals for Crystal Palace. Stoke City, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Stoke City’s Josh Tymon scored in the 58th minute.
Crystal Palace has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, conceding five goals in total. Crystal Palace’s defense has a lot of space for development.
- Check out the fantastic Wolves vs Crystal Palace betting offers.
Watch live sport with bet365
Wolves vs Crystal Palace team news
Wolves team news
Nelson Semedo, Wolves’ right wing-back, is out with a hamstring injury, thus Ki-Jana Hoever, who started against West Ham, is expected to keep his starting spot.
Wolves predicted line-up
Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal; Podence, Jimenez, Hee-Chan
Crystal Palace team news
Crystal Palace will be without Nathan Ferguson due to a hamstring injury, while Joel Ward’s groin issue will be evaluated before the game.
Crystal Palace predicted lineup
Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Milivojevic, Gallagher; Olise, Edouard, Zaha
Wolves vs Crystal Palace free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins