Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

The Premier League resumes action this week with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Crystal Palace only at Molineux Stadium.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace preview

Wolves will be trying to improve on their recent performance, which saw them lose 1-0 to West Ham United in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had 61% possession and 14 shots on goal, one of which was on target, during that encounter. West Ham United, on the other hand, had 13 shots, four of which were on target. West Ham United took the lead with Tomá Souek (59′).

Wolverhampton Wanderers have preserved a clean sheet in recent games. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ inability to prevent opponents from scoring in 5 of their previous 6 matches, allowing 6 goals, will be a source of concern for them.

Whereas Crystal Palace enters this match on the back of a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Stoke City in their previous match.

Crystal Palace had 60% possession and had 10 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Cheikhou Kouyaté (53′) and Jaro Riedewald (82′) scored goals for Crystal Palace. Stoke City, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Stoke City’s Josh Tymon scored in the 58th minute.

Crystal Palace has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, conceding five goals in total. Crystal Palace’s defense has a lot of space for development.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace team news

Wolves team news

Nelson Semedo, Wolves’ right wing-back, is out with a hamstring injury, thus Ki-Jana Hoever, who started against West Ham, is expected to keep his starting spot.

Wolves predicted line-up

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal; Podence, Jimenez, Hee-Chan

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace will be without Nathan Ferguson due to a hamstring injury, while Joel Ward’s groin issue will be evaluated before the game.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup

Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Milivojevic, Gallagher; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

