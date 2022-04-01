Countries
Home News wolves vs aston villa odds predictions and betting tips

Wolves vs Aston Villa Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Updated

59 mins ago

on

Wolves vs Norwich City 3

Wolves looking to improve inconsistent performances at home when they take on Villa. 

Wolves v Villa Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
WOLVES 19/10 BetUK logo
ASTON VILLA 8/5 BetUK logo
Draw 21/10 BetUK logo

Wolves v Villa Predictions

Wolves would be eager to return to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa at the Molineux this Saturday. Bruno Lage’s men must still be reeling over their loss at the hands of Leeds in a game that they were leading 2-0. Raul Jimenez was given his marching orders under controversial circumstances with Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Luke Ayling scoring for the Whites.

Understandably, Lage would want his team to come up with the right response against a Villa side that can be very dangerous. Steven Gerrard’s men have not done well against London-based sides in recent times. They lost 1-0 to Arsenal in their previous game against a team from London.

Europe is out of reach so the Villans would be looking to end the season on a positive note before regrouping during the summer.

Wolves v Villa prediction: Villa to win @ 8/5 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Wolves v Villa Betting Tips

Wolves v Villa betting tip: Coutinho to score first @ 9/1 with Bet UK

How to Watch Wolves v Villa Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Wolves v Villa clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Wolves v Villa with Bet UK

When is Wolves v Villa?

The game will take place on April 2, 2022.

What time does Wolves v Villa Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time

Wolves v Villa Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Wolves Team News

Lage will have to make a lot of changes to his attacking units following Jimenez’s red car. Hwang Hee-chan might start with Francisco Trincao and Daniel Podence. Ruben Neves is still battling a knee injury along with Ki-Jana However. There are also doubts over the availability of Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo.

Wolves Predicted Line Up

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Trincao, Hwang, Podence

Villa Team News

For the visitors, Marvelous Nakamba remains injured alongside Kortney Hause who has an abdominal problem. Danny Ings, who was dropped for Emi Buendia against Arsenal might get the nod this time around.

Ashley Young will also drop in favor of Lucas Digne.

Villa Predicted Line Up

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

Best Wolves v Villa Free Bets

