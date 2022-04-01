Wolves vs Aston Villa Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Wolves looking to improve inconsistent performances at home when they take on Villa.

Wolves would be eager to return to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa at the Molineux this Saturday. Bruno Lage’s men must still be reeling over their loss at the hands of Leeds in a game that they were leading 2-0. Raul Jimenez was given his marching orders under controversial circumstances with Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Luke Ayling scoring for the Whites.

Understandably, Lage would want his team to come up with the right response against a Villa side that can be very dangerous. Steven Gerrard’s men have not done well against London-based sides in recent times. They lost 1-0 to Arsenal in their previous game against a team from London.

Europe is out of reach so the Villans would be looking to end the season on a positive note before regrouping during the summer.

Wolves v Villa Betting Tips

When is Wolves v Villa?

The game will take place on April 2, 2022.

What time does Wolves v Villa Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time

Wolves v Villa Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Wolves Team News

Lage will have to make a lot of changes to his attacking units following Jimenez’s red car. Hwang Hee-chan might start with Francisco Trincao and Daniel Podence. Ruben Neves is still battling a knee injury along with Ki-Jana However. There are also doubts over the availability of Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo.

Wolves Predicted Line Up

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Trincao, Hwang, Podence

Villa Team News

For the visitors, Marvelous Nakamba remains injured alongside Kortney Hause who has an abdominal problem. Danny Ings, who was dropped for Emi Buendia against Arsenal might get the nod this time around.

Ashley Young will also drop in favor of Lucas Digne.

Villa Predicted Line Up

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

