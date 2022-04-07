Wolves Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Newcastle

When Newcastle United will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to St James’ Park on Friday night, they will be trying to avenge three straight Premier League defeats.

Newcastle United is presently 15th in the table, nine points clear of relegation, while Wolves are eighth, two points behind sixth-placed West Ham United.

Wolves Team News

Due to Raul Jimenez’s suspension, Fabio Silva should be given the chance to lead the line once more for Wolves. Ruben Neves is also out with a knee injury, and Ki-Jana Hoever will miss Friday’s match at St James’ Park due to a hamstring ailment.

With Daniel Podence and Francisco Trincao assisting Fabio Silva in the final third of the field, the team could end up being unchanged from the one that started against Villa last time out. In the meanwhile, Leander Dendoncker should partner Joao Moutinho in midfield due to Neves’ absence.

Wolves Predicted Lineup

Sa; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Marcal; Podence, F Silva, Trincao