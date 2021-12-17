Football Betting Tips – Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, Molineux Stadium.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea preview
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea team news
Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence
Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Pulisic
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea form guide
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Wolverhampton Wanderers – 11/2
• Draw – 11/4
• Chelsea – 3/5
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea prediction
Prediction: Chelsea to win at 3/5 with Betfred
