Football Betting Tips – Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea preview & prediction

Chelsea will be hoping to close in on the league leaders with a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this weekend.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, Molineux Stadium. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea preview

The Blues were held to a draw against Everton in their last Premier League outing and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.
 
They are currently third in the league table, four points adrift of leaders Manchester City.
 
Meanwhile, Wolves are eighth in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of an away win over Brighton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea team news

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Pulisic

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea form guide

Chelsea are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and it will be interesting to see if they can pick up all three points here.
 
Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to win four of their last five Premier League matches and they will have to be at their best in order to grind out a home win here.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Wolverhampton Wanderers 11/2
• Draw – 11/4
• Chelsea – 3/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are undoubtedly the better team on paper and they will be full of motivation after having dropped five points in the last three league matches.
 
Wolves are a quality team but they are out of their depth against aside like Chelsea and the visitors should be able to grind out a win.
 

Prediction: Chelsea to win at 3/5 with Betfred

