Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Wolfsburg will be looking to climb further up the Bundesliga table with a win over Union Berlin at home this Saturday.
Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin live stream
Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Preview
The home side have picked up two wins and a draw in their last four league matches and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form against Union Berlin at home.
Wolfsburg have managed to pick up three victories against Union Berlin in their last three meetings at home.
Meanwhile, the visitors have lost three of their last four league matches but they bounced back with a win over Mainz in their last league game.
Union Berlin are undoubtedly the better team on paper and it remains to be seen whether they can fix their poor head to head record against Wolfsburg this weekend.
The visitors have failed to win five of their last six meetings against Wolfsburg and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points here.
When does Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the Volkswagen Arena.
Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Team News
Wolfsburg team news
Wolfsburg will be without the services of Paulo Otavio, William, Mickey van de Ven because of injuries. Maxence Lacroix is suspended.
Wolfsburg predicted line-up vs Union Berlin: Casteels; Mbabu, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Vranckx, Roussillon; Gerhardt, Kruse; Wind
Union Berlin team news
The away side have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Union Berlin predicted line-up vs Wolfsburg: Luthe; Jaeckel, Knoche, Baumgartl; Khedira; Trimmel, Haraguchi, Promel, Giesselmann; Becker, Awoniyi
