Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

The visitors are currently 3rd in the league table but they have been quite poor in recent weeks. Leverkusen have picked up just win from the last four league matches and they will be expected to produce a strong reaction here. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg are 12th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against Freiburg. The home side are in mediocre form as well and they have picked up just one win from the last four league matches. However, they are unbeaten in four of the last six matches against Bayer Leverkusen. Both teams are in similar form right now and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

When does Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 20th of March, at Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Wolfsburg team news

The home side will be without the services of Paulo Otavio, William and Mickey van de ven because of injuries.

Wolfsburg predicted line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Pervan; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Schlager, Arnold, Roussillon; Vranckx, Kruse; Wind

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen are without Florian Wirtz, Andrey Lunev and Jeremie Frimpong because of injuries.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted line-up vs Wolfsburg: Hradecky; Fosu-Mensah, Tah, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Diaby, Adli, Paulinho; Alario