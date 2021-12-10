Football Betting Tips — Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Countries
Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Wolfsburg will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart preview

Wolfsburg are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive league defeats and the home fans will be hoping for a strong performance here.
 
Meanwhile, Stuttgart have failed to win five of their last six league matches and they are currently 16th in the league table.
 
Wolfsburg have done well against Stuttgart, especially at home. They have won 11 of their last 12 meetings against Saturday’s opposition in front of their own fans.

Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart team news

Wolfsburg possible starting line-up: Casteels; Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks; Baku, Vrancx, Arnold, Otavio; Steffen, L. Nmecha; Weghorst

Stuttgart possible starting line-up: Muller; Mavropanos, Anton, Ito; Massimo, Endo, Karazor, Sosa; Forster, Mangala; Marmoush

Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart from bet365:

Match-winner:

Wolfsburg: 4/5

Draw: 11/4

VfB Stuttgart: 10/3

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart prediction

Both teams are in disappointing form right now but Wolfsburg are the better team on paper and they have an exceptional head to head record against Stuttgart at home.
 
This is a golden opportunity for the home side to bounce back with a comfortable win.
 
Wolfsburg have managed to pick up back to back wins against Stuttgart in all competitions and they will be hoping to make it three in a row here.
 
Prediction: Wolfsburg to win at 4/5 with Bet365.
 

