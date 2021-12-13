Football Betting Tips — Wolfsburg v FC Koln Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Wolfsburg will be looking to bounce back with a win when they take on FC Koln in the Bundesliga on Tuesday night.

Wolfsburg v FC Koln preview

The home side were beaten by Stuttgart 2-0 in their last outing and they have lost they lost five matches across all competitions. The home fans will be desperate for a positive result here and it remains to be seen whether Wolfsburg can bounce back with a positive result.

Meanwhile, the visitors are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against a struggling Wolfsburg side.

Wolfsburg have managed to win their last three home matches against FC Koln in all competitions but this is going to be a tough outing for them and they will need to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points.

Wolfsburg v FC Koln team news

Wolfsburg possible starting line-up: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon; Arnold, Guilavogui; Lukebakio, L Nmecha, Steffen; Weghorst

FC Koln possible starting line-up: Schwabe; Schmitz, Kilian, Czichos, Hector; Ozcan; Ljubicic, Duda, Kainz; Modeste, Andersson

Wolfsburg v FC Koln betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolfsburg v FC Koln from bet365:

Match-winner:

Wolfsburg: 21/20

Draw: 13/5

FC Koln: 5/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Wolfsburg v FC Koln prediction

Both teams have struggled defensively this season and this could be an open contest with a fair few chances for either side. The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 18 goals and this one is unlikely to be any different. Wolfsburg have conceded at least twice in eight of their last 10 league matches and a high scoring game seems quite likely this week.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 6/7 with Bet365.

