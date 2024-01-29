Yesterday was Championship Sunday in the NFL. Four teams fought for the right to go to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs were on the road against the Ravens. Additionally, the Lions were on the road to face the 49ers. Both games were wire-to with San Francisco and Kansas City punching their ticket to Super Bowl 58.

Just a few years ago, the 49ers and Chiefs met in Super Bowl 54. Kyle Shanhan’s 49ers fell short 31-20 in that previous Super Bowl appearance against Kansas City. He’ll look to have his team well-prepared for the Chiefs this time around. On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been in the Super Bowl in four of the last five postseasons. They continue to find a way each season and Kansas City has a chance to keep their dynasty thriving with another Super Bowl win.

Can the 49ers get revenge and hand the Chiefs a loss in the Super Bowl?



Four years ago, the Chiefs and 49ers played in Super Bowl 54. Kansas City got the best of San Francisco in that first meeting. The Chiefs have remained dominant and are title contenders every season. That is true for the 49ers who’ve worked extremely hard to get back to this point. They might have made the Super Bowl last season if not for an injury to Brock Purdy. San Francisco is healthy this time around and wants to win their first Super Bowl since 1994 vs. the Chargers.

The 49ers have lost their last two Super Bowl appearances. Once in 2019 to the Chiefs and in 2012 to the Ravens. In the NFC Championship game, the Niners were down 24-7 at the half and won the game 34-31 in the end. A massive comeback win for the #1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco has punched their ticket to the Super Bowl once again. Standing in the way for the Lombardi Trophy, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Expect to see another thrilling matchup in Super Bowl 58 when the Chiefs and 49ers meet again.



Kansas City has dominated the AFC for the last six seasons. They’ve played in six straight Conference Championships and have won four of them. The Chiefs also have two Super Bowl wins in the last four years. Patrick Mahomes and his teammates are looking to make it three of their last five. While there’s been a turnover of Kansas City’s roster, the team has drafted well and signed the right players. Mahomes and the Chiefs have a chance to add to the dynasty they’ve built in Kansas City. Tune into the Super Bowl on February 11th to watch the Chiefs and 49ers battle for the Lombardi Trophy.