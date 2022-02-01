Winter Olympics 2022 betting guide: how to bet on the Beijing Games

The Winter Olympics are nearly here. The controversial event being staged in Beijing promises huge action across a range of different disciplines, and you’ll be able to place your bets on a multitude of different markets.

How to bet on the Winter Olympics

Betting on the Winter Olympics is exceptionally easy. You’ll just need to pick an online sportsbook and then sign up – making sure you claim any free bet bonuses, of course. Check out our page on the best Winter Olympic free bets to find the top place to bet.

You will then need to find a bet you fancy – which shouldn’t be tough, as the best sportsbooks are offering a massive array of bet options. After you’ve chosen your bet, select your stake, and them submit the bet.

Once you’ve placed your bet, you just need to sit back and watch the action. If you manage to back a winner, you’ll find the winnings transferred to your sportsbook account almost immediately.

Sports to bet on in the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics brings together a huge number of different sports. This means you’ll have plenty of betting options open to you, including the chance to bet on the following:

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross country skiing

Curling

Freestyle skiing

Ice hockey

Luge

Nordic combined

Skating

Skeleton

Ski jumping

2022 Winter Olympics bet types

As with most major sporting tournaments, the Winter Olympics will be covered in-depth by sports betting sites. You’ll find an array of betting options, some of which are simple, and others of which need some explaining.

Take a look below to find out about some of the bet types you’ll be able to make on the Winter Olympics.

Most gold medals : This is pretty self-explanatory, as it’s a bet on which country will claim the most gold medals. Norway are currently the massive favourites, with odds of 1/5 at bet365 .

: This is pretty self-explanatory, as it’s a bet on which country will claim the most gold medals. Norway are currently the massive favourites, with . Outright winner . A simple bet on which individual or team will walk away with the gold medal in their event.

. A simple bet on which individual or team will walk away with the gold medal in their event. Match winner . A bet on which team or individual will triumph in a single match, such as one of the games in the ice hockey tournament.

. A bet on which team or individual will triumph in a single match, such as one of the games in the ice hockey tournament. Handicap . A bet on a team or player when they’ve had points added or subtracted, which evens up the chances of teams winning.

. A bet on a team or player when they’ve had points added or subtracted, which evens up the chances of teams winning. Over/under . A bet on whether a specific aspect of a match-up will be higher or lower than a stated amount. For example, higher or lower than 5 goals in an ice hockey match.

. A bet on whether a specific aspect of a match-up will be higher or lower than a stated amount. For example, higher or lower than 5 goals in an ice hockey match. Correct score . A prediction on the exact score of a match-up, such as a bet on Canada to beat the USA 2-0 in an ice hockey game.

. A prediction on the exact score of a match-up, such as a bet on Canada to beat the USA 2-0 in an ice hockey game. Leader after . This is a bet on the leader at a specific stage of an event. For example, you could bet on the leader after the first run in a skiing event.

. This is a bet on the leader at a specific stage of an event. For example, you could bet on the leader after the first run in a skiing event. DNB. This stands for Draw No Bet. It’s like betting on a match winner but without the option of a draw. If the match-up is a draw, your bet is returned to you.

