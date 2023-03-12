March Madness is one of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans, as they eagerly fill out their brackets in hopes of predicting the perfect outcome. EveryGame is offering a chance to win up to $25,000 in their March Madness Bracket Contest. While the odds of filling out a perfect bracket are slim, the potential payout is huge and enough to get any fan excited.

Everygame $25k March Madness Bracket Contest

📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET

💵 Entry Requirements: Must wager at least $100 at Everygame Sportsbook between March 13 and March 26

🏀 Entries: 1 per household

💰 Prize Pool: $25,000

Everygame is offering college basketball fans the chance to win $25,000 if they can pick a perfect March Madness bracket. Although it may seem like Mission: Impossible, the incentive of 25 stacks should be enough to motivate you to put your best foot forward.

If no perfect bracket is filled out, the $25,000 prize is split between the top 25 entrants who have the most correct picks. But, to be eligible for the prize, you must bet at least $100 in the EveryGame Sportsbook between March 13 and March 16.

Bracket Tips & Hints

Unlike traditional brackets, the EveryGame March Madness Bracket Contest simply tallies the number of correct picks. The 25 entries with the most correct picks will win a share of $25,000 should there be no perfect bracket.

This changes the strategy quite a bit and requires a different approach to filling out your bracket.

To have the best shot at winning this type of bracket, it goes without saying it’s important to do your research and analyze the matchups carefully. Look for teams that have favorable matchups and are playing well heading into the tournament.

Also, you likely should be leaning more toward the favorites, because picking a Cinderella is only worth one point per win, whereas in traditional brackets picking the correct Cinderella would offer more upside.

While there are no guarantees when it comes to March Madness, there are some interesting bracket statistics to consider. Take a look below for our most interesting NCAA tournament tidbits:

32 of the last 36 winners have been a 1, 2, or 3 seed

138 of 148 2-seeds have won their first round game. 93 of them have advanced to the Sweet 16

All four 4-seeds have advanced to the second round just 11 times in the past 37 tournaments

There is an 86% chance of at least one upset when a 7-seed plays a 10-seed in the first round

To sign up for Everygame’s March Madness Bracket Contest, click on the box below. Alternatively, follow the instructions here.

Betting Guides You May Like