Wimbledon Picks Day 10 | Quarter-Final Predictions and Best Bets For 07/12/2023

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
The quarter-finals continue on Wednesday at the All England Lawn Club, and we have selected our Wimbledon picks on Day 10 with former champions and number one seeds all in action.

Wimbledon Picks Day 10 – 07/12/2023

  • Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks – Medvedev First Set @ -250
  • Holger Rune vs Carlos Alcaraz – Over 36.5 Games @ -130
Wimbledon Picks Day 10 – Medvedev to Win First Set

Christopher Eubanks has been rewarded with an incredibly tough draw in the final eight, after knocking out fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in one of the shocks of the men’s singles so far.

Daniil Medvedev stands in the way of him and a place in the semi-finals at his maiden Wimbledon, and the Russian boasts an unyielding record this year – he, along with Carlos Alcaraz, is one of two players to win over 40 games on the Tour this season.

He was handed a fortunate walkover in the previous round after Jiri Lehecka was forced to pull out through injury, meaning he should be fresher than his opponent who endured a gruelling five-setter last time out.

Medvedev prefers to race out the blocks and has claimed the first set in all but one of his four matches thus far – a near-perfect service game makes him incredibly difficult to topple.

Wimbledon Picks Day 10 – Rune vs Alcaraz Over 36.5 Games 

Nostalgic childhood videos of Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune playing doubles as teenagers have begun to surface ahead of their quarter-final clash.

This is likely to be an explosive match-up brimming with youthful exuberance – in fact, it is the youngest grand slam quarter in the Open era.


Both players have impressed with sheer brute force, with many pegging number one seed Carlos Alcaraz as the only worthy challenger to Novak Djokovic’s monopoly over this slam.

Rune meanwhile hadn’t won a match on grass before reaching the semis at Queen’s, but a near-impeccable service game has seen him drop just three sets across his four wins so far.

We are expecting these two to trade blow-for-blow on their serves, which should seen the match go to at least four sets. Alcaraz managed to cope with Berrettini’s serve to great effect in the round of 16, but Rune will add a mobility that the Italian doesn’t possess – expect this to go the distance.

