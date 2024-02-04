The Kansas City Chiefs go head to head with San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on the 11th of February and ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, we have the latest injury updates and news from both camps.

Willie Gay Jr. Available For Super Bowl

Currently most NFL bookmakers have the Kansas City Chiefs as underdogs for the Super Bowl, so they will need every player available if they are to cause an upset on the 11th of February.

There has been good news coming out of the Kansas City camp over the weekend, as the latest Super Bowl injury reports were released with Willie Gay Jr. back in action.

The Chiefs linebacker initially suffered a worrying looking neck injury against the Buffalo Bills during the Divisional round, with Gay missing out on Kansas City’s Championship game upset against Baltimore.

Patrick Mahomes and co were able to cope without Gay though and after beating the Ravens on the road there will now be a final opportunity for Gay to play one last game this season.

Gay played an integral part in the Chiefs defence throughout the 2023 regular season, with 58 tackles in 18 games through what was a consistent season for the linebacker.

There was concerns that Gay’s season was over when he was forced off with a neck injury in Buffalo but ahead of last weekend’s game the Chiefs player was confident he would be able to play tithe Championship game in Baltimore.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs Gay was unable to pass a late fitness test for the Ravens game, leaving him on the sidelines praying that his teammates could get him to a third career Super Bowl.

Gay has played in one career game vs San Francisco, during a 44-23 win on the road for the Chiefs in 2022 and this will be his third Super Bowl for the Kansas city Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

