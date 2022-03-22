Countries
William Hill Wales vs Austria Betting Offers | £50 World Cup Playoffs Free Bet

Wales go head-to-head in the first leg of their World Cup play-off with Austria on Thursday, knowing that a positive result takes them one step closer to the ultimate goal of reaching Qatar. There are plenty of Wales vs Austria free bet bonuses, and on this page, we’re looking at the great one from William Hill.

How to Claim the William Hill Wales vs Austria Betting Offer?

Claiming the William Hill Wales vs Austria betting offer is exceptionally easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to William Hill – make sure to use promo code Y50
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You will then receive a 5 x £10 Free Bets

William Hill Wales vs Austria Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

The free bet bonus from William Hill is one of the best around, meaning everyone thinking about a Wales vs Austria bet should consider claiming it. You can see the main aspects to the bonus below.

  • Use promo code Y50 when registering
  • 5 x £10 free bets for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Available to customers who are 18+

William Hill Wales vs Austria Betting

This is a huge match for both teams. Whoever wins in Wales will be perfectly primed to advance to the playoff final, where they’ll play either Scotland or Ukraine.

Wales go into the game as slight underdogs, but Wales fans will know never to write off their team. Anything could happen in this game, especially if Gareth Bale is fit and firing on all cylinders.

This game is attracting plenty of interest with gamblers in the UK, and if you’re one of these interested parties, you should definitely claim the £50 worth of free bets being offered over at William Hill.

William Hill Wales vs Austria Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Club

The Acca Club bonus is fantastic. Quite simply, you’ll receive a £5 free bet once you’ve placed £20 worth of accas with three selections or more.

You’ll be given the free bet on the following Monday, so it can’t be used for Wales vs Austria, but there are plenty of great games next week to also have a bet on.

Key T&Cs: Accumulator odds must be 3/1 or greater. Applies to straight accumulator bets only. Qualifying bet can be one £20 bet or multiple qualifying bets totalling £20.

Acca Freedom

This fantastic promotion from William Hill allows you to boost your bets exactly how you want to.

Either boost the odds of an acca with three or more selections, or alternatively, claim a free bet worth the value of your bet when you place a wager on an accumulator with 5 or more selections.

Key T&Cs: The maximum free bet available via this promotion is £20. Insurance can only be claimed on accumulators with odds of 1/5 on all selections.

William Hill review: Should You Claim the Wales vs Austria Offer?

There is no doubting the fact that you should claim the fantastic William Hill Wales vs Austria free bet bonus. It’s one of the largest free bet bonuses available for the game, and will seriously boost your account balance.

To claim this bet, just head over to William Hill and sign up using bonus code Y50. Once you’ve made a qualifying bet of £10 or more, you’ll receive the £50 in free bets, which you can use throughout the sportsbook – including to bet on Wales vs Austria.

