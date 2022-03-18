William Hill UFC Betting Offers | £50 UFC London Free Bet for Volkov vs Aspinall

The UFC returns to London this Saturday night, March 19th, with British stars like Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, and ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann in action, and you can wager on the Octagon action for free using the William Hill UFC betting offers featured below.

How to Claim the William Hill UFC Betting Offer?

To claim the William Hill UFC London betting offer, just follow the simple instructions below and then look forward to betting on Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and co. for free this weekend:

Click here to sign up to William Hill – use the promotional code Y50 when you register your account Make a deposit and place a £10 bet on any sports market that has odds of 1/2+ Claim 5 x £10 UFC Free Bets

William Hill UFC Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

The William Hill UFC free bets bonus is one of the most lucrative offers available at British bookmakers ahead of this Saturday night’s historic UFC London showdown, gifting bettors with £50 in free bets.

Claiming the free bets is much less scary than taping up a pair of gloves and entering the Octagon, too. All you need to do is register an account with William Hill, stake a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market at odds of 1/2+, and then claim your 5x £10 free bets – that’s enough to bet £10 on every fight on the main card!

See the key points of the William Hill UFC betting bonus below.

Must use promo code Y50 when signing up

5 x £10 free bets for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

William Hill UFC London Betting Offer

UFC London promises to be a spectacular event. The main card is headlined by the heavyweight clash between the veteran Russian Alexander Volkov and the upcoming Englishman Tom Aspinall, with the winner likely to thrust themself into the heavyweight title picture and, thus, a potential match-up with The Predator, Francis Ngannou.

Then there’s Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett to think about. The Liverpudlian striker made quite an entrance in his UFC Octagon debut vs Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till back in September.

Pimblett KO’d his Brazillian opponent in the very first round and did a great job of channeling his inner-McGregor when given the microphone by ring announcer Bruce Buffer and calling out most of the lightweight division in the process.

Also on the card is female warrior “Meatball” Molly McCann. The Liverpudlian, who impressed the MMA world with the guts shown in her last fight, will take on Luana Carolina in the women’s flyweight division.

It should be an incredible night’s action at the O2 in London, and without doubt, an event that will be fun to bet on. So, get yourself signed up at William Hill by clicking the link below and wager on Aspinall, McCann, Pimblett, and co. for free this Saturday night.

William Hill UFC Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Club

William Hill’s Acca Club gifts a £5 free bet when you place £20+ on accumulator bets with 3+ selections. So, if for example, you were to wager £20 on a 3-leg Acca on Gunnar Nelson, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann to win their respective bouts, win or lose, William Hill will pay you back with a £5 free bet for next time.

Key T&Cs: Odds of the accumulator must be 3/1 or higher. Only straight accumulator bets apply. Qualifying bet can be one £20 bet or multiple qualifying bets totalling £20.

Acca Freedom

Acca freedom gives you the chance to boost your own UFC Acca on your own terms.

You can either enhance the odds of any UFC Acca with 3 or more selections or claim a free bet worth the value of your stake should 1 leg of a 5+ leg Acca lose.

Key T&Cs: Insurance can only be taken on accumulators with all selections at odds of 1/5 or higher. The maximum free bet you can receive is £20.

William Hill UFC Betting Offer Review: Should You Claim the UFC London Offer?

We absolutely implore any reader that’s thinking of betting on UFC London this week to take advantage of the UFC betting offer at William Hill.

Just bet £10 on any sports market at odds of 1/2+ prior to the event to unlock 5x £10 free MMA bets to spend at your leisure on UFC London: Aspinall vs Volkov.

On top of that, you’ll also be able to boost your 3-leg Acca or claim your money back if 1-leg of your 5-leg Acca fails to come in.

Click the link below and sign up at William Hill today:

More UFC Betting Offers & Free Bets