Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News william hill royal ascot betting offers 30 horse racing free bet

William Hill Royal Ascot Betting Offers | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
William Hill Bonus 2

Claim the William Hill Royal Ascot Betting Offer

The Royal Ascot Festival is the biggest flat racing meeting in the UK horse racing calendar. Every year, bets worth millions are placed on the races from Ascot in June, by both seasoned gamblers and those who don’t usually consider having a punt on sport. If you’re going to bet, you should claim a free bet – such as this eye-catching one from William Hill.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How to Claim the William Hill Grand National Betting Offer?

Claiming this Royal Ascot free bet bonus from William Hill is exceptionally simple. All you need to do is follow the instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to William Hill
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater
  3. You’ll then get £30 in Free Bets

William Hill Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

You should always check out the terms and conditions of any bonus before accepting it. Below, you can see the main terms of the William Hill free bet bonus.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus comes as 2 x £15 free bets
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

William Hill Royal Ascot Betting

Every year, the Royal Ascot Festival captivates the nation, as people from all walks of life come together to bet on the biggest flat racing festival on the horse racing calendar. This year will be no different, with bets placed both online and offline.

This year, the majority of the 35 races across all five days of the festival look highly competitive. The Queen Anne Stakes kicks everything off on Tuesday afternoon, with the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes the pick of the bunch on Wednesday. Thursday is Gold Cup day where three time winner, Stradivarius, aims to make it a record fourth win in the coveted race.

If you’re going to bet, you should claim a free bet bonus, such as the fantastic Royal Ascot free bet bonus being offered at William Hill, which is worth an impressive £30.

William Hill Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Royal Ascot 2022 Non-Runner Money Back

This bonus means that if you bet on a runner and that particular runner fails to start the race, you’ll receive your bet back.

This is a fantastic bonus for those looking to bet on the race, as it removes any of the risk of a horse not making it to the starting line.

Key T&Cs: This promotion only applies to the main “Win and EW” markets with “(NRMB)” in the race title.

Acca Club

This is a favourite bonus with William Hill customers. It sees you receiving a free acca bet simply for placing accas throughout the week.

Just spend £20 or more on accas with 3+ selections in a week and you’ll receive a £5 free bet the following Monday.

Key T&Cs: The combined standard odds of each accumulator bet must be 3/1 (4.0) or greater at the time of bet placement.

Acca Freedom

As its name suggests, this is another promotion squarely aimed at gamblers who love placing accas.

Accas with 3+ legs can have their odds boosted, while accas with 5+ legs can get boosted odds or insurance against one leg not being a winner.

Key T&Cs: The maximum bet you can get better odds on by using the bet boost is £20. For insurance, your bet must contain a minimum of five selections at odds of 1/5 (1.2) or more.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

William Hill Review: Should You Claim the Royal Ascot Offer?

You should definitely claim this Royal Ascot free bet offer from William Hill. Not only will you get £30 in free bets to use, but you’ll also find that you’re betting at one of the most trusted online sportsbooks around.

If you want to claim the great William Hill free bet bonus, just head to the sportsbook using a link on this page. You can then deposit and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more. After this, you’ll find 2 x £15 free bets heading into your betting account. You can then use these free bets however you please. You can back Stradivarius in the Gold Cup with your free bet, or if you fancy leaving it for another race, you can do that as well. The choice is yours!

More Royal Ascot Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens