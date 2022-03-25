William Hill No Deposit Free Bet: £20 in Bonuses

Sign up to William Hill Vegas to claim their £20 bonus offer
If you’re looking for a way to bring some excitement to your weekend, William Hill Vegas have got you covered with a magnificently generous £20 free bet that does not even require a deposit.
How to Claim the William Hill Vegas Free £20 Bonus
- Click here to sign up to William Hill Vegas
- Once your account is verified simply click ‘OPT IN’
- You will then receive a £20 bonus credit in your account
- Play on selected slots and win up to a maximum of £25 cash
Best Free Bet Offers
William Hill Vegas Free £20 Bonus Details
- The promotion is only available on Blazing Clusters, Dynamites Riches Megaways, Rainbow Jackpots and Vault Cracker (the promotion games).
- Absolutely no requirement to deposit money into your account in order to claim £20 bonus
- A wagering requirement of 35x £20 applies to the bonus. This means you must bet your bonus 35 times before it can be withdrawn.
- Unused bonus will be deleted 72 hours after it is added to your account (the bonus period).
- This promotion is only available to UK players with an online account held in pound sterling (£).
- A maximum redeemable amount of £25 applies to winnings from the bonus.
- Maximum of one bonus per customer. 18+ only.
William Hill Vegas Review: Should You Claim Free £20 Bonus?
Frankly you’d be mad not to! It’s not often that casino sites give away something totally for free. Normally with these type of offers you have to deposit £10 to take advantage of the offer but not with this William Hill Vegas offer. Simply click here to sign up and then ‘opt in’ to find the £20 in your account.
As most bettors know, William Hill is probably one of the most well-known platforms that people play on. It has a solid history which is why its website is clean and easy to navigate. When it comes to playing the games, the selection is wide which is awesome for new and older players alike.
Other Top Free Bet Casino Offers UK
Let’s dive right into 5 of the best free bet casino offers available right now:
- NetBet – 100% Deposit Match up to £200 + 10 Free Spins
- Betfred – Deposit £10, Get 50 Free Spins
- Kwiff – Bet £10, Get 100 Free Spins
- Mr Play – 100% Deposit Match up to £50 + 20 Free Spins
- Plaza Royal – 100% Deposit Match up to £50 + 20 Free Spins
Types of Bonuses Available at Casino Sites UK
You’ll notice in the list above that there are several different types of free bet casino offers available for new players. Here, we’ll break down the different types of offers and explain how they work.
Matched Deposit Bonuses
Matched deposit bonuses are one of the most common types of casino bonuses. The way they work is simple: when you make your first deposit, the casino will double your money. Some casinos will even give you a 200% match, meaning that they’ll give you twice as much in bonus cash as you deposit.
Matched deposit bonuses are limited to a maximum, so you can’t deposit thousands of pounds and expect to have the casino match it. But you can claim up to £200 with the right offer.
Here are the 3 best deposit match bonus offers right now:
- NetBet – Double your first deposit up to £200
- BritainBet – 200% deposit match up to £50
- Genesis – Double your first deposit up to £100
Importantly, these are not no deposit free bet casino offers. To claim a deposit match, you must make a deposit.
Bonus Spins
Bonus spins, also known as free spins, are another popular type of bonus offer. With a bonus spin, you can spin a slot game with a loaded bet line. If your spin wins, you get to keep the bonus winnings. A typical bonus spin is worth £0.10 per spin.
Typically, bonus spin offers are only valid for a single slot game. For example, Mr. Green’s bonus spins offer can only be used for Lucky Mr. Green. Sloty’s free spins can only be used on Starburst.
Here are the 3 best bonus spins offers right now:
- Genesis – Get 300 free spins on Starburst and up to £100 in bonus cash
- Sloty – Get 300 bonus spins on Starburst plus £100 in free play
- Grosvenor – Get 100 free spins on your choice of slots
Bonus spin offers can be casino free bet no deposit offers. However, most of the time, casinos give out free spins after you make your first deposit.
Reload Bonuses
Reload bonuses are free bet casino offers for returning players. When you go to add money to your account, you can get a deposit match or free spins. Typically, these bonuses aren’t as generous as welcome bonus offers, but they can still be worth a lot of money.
Currently, only 2 of the top UK casinos offer reload bonuses:
- Mr. Play – Earn a 50% reload bonus every Monday for your first 4 weeks with the casino
- Unibet – Get a 25% reload bonus every Thursday up to £100
The Newest Free Bet Casino Offers UK
Up To 500 Free Spins On Your First Deposit
- Excellent selection of live dealer tables
- Range of Daily Jackpot Games
- Holiday-themed slot games
Stake £10, Get 100 Free Spins
- More than 290 casino games
- Regular casino promotions and offers
- Range of live casino games
Wager £10 On Slots Get 100 Free Spins
- Free Spins with no wagering requirements
- Dozens of live dealer tables
- Over 250 slot games to chose from
100 Spins + Up To £200 Bonus
- Selection of table games including card games & roulette
- Spin over 350 popular slot games
- Regular promo codes available all the time
Get Up To £100 + 200 Free Spins
- Boasts 700+ casino games
- Great selection of payment methods
- Generous bonus spins + other casino perks & rewards
Get 30 Free Spins
- Crazy casino promotions
- Super fast withdrawals
- New online slots regularly added
100% Up To £100 Bonus + 300 Bonus Spins
- Live Casino in ultra-high definition
- A supermassive welcome offer
- New mega jackpots are being discovered daily
£88 Free No Deposit Casino Bonus
- One of the UK's biggest wagering brands
- Biggest no deposit bonus anywhere
- All Megaways titles available here
100% Bonus Up To £100 & 300 Bonus Spins!
- Great mobile casino experience
- Selection of over 1300 handpicked slot games
- Online blackjack, roulette games, video poker & more
Deposit £20, Play With £50
- The best of online casino gaming
- Extensive selection of live casino, slots & games
- Stakes start from as little as 10p