William Hill Grand National Betting Offers | £40 Grand National Free Bet

The Grand National is the biggest individual race in the UK horse racing calendar. Every year, bets worth millions are placed on the race, by both seasoned gamblers and those who don’t usually consider having a punt on sport. If you’re going to bet, you should claim a free bet – such as the one from William Hill we describe below.

How to Claim the William Hill Grand National Betting Offer?

Claiming this free bet bonus from William Hill is exceptionally simple. All you need to do is follow the instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to William Hill – make sure you use promo code Z40
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater
  3. You’ll then get £40 in Free Bets

William Hill Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

You should always check out the terms and conditions of any bonus before accepting it. Below, you can see the main terms of the William Hill free bet bonus.

  • Must use promo code Z40
  • Bonus comes as 4 x £10 free bets
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Available to customers who are 18+

William Hill Grand National Betting

Every year, the Grand National captivates the nation, as people from all walks of life come together to bet on the biggest race on the calendar. This year will be no different, with bets placed both online and offline.

This year, there’s no clear favourite for the title. Instead, several horses go into the race with decent chances, including Any Second Now, Delta Work and Snow Leopardess. Whether you choose to bet on the favourites, or instead have a punt on an outsider, is completely down to you.

If you’re going to bet, you should claim a free bet bonus, such as the fantastic free bet bonus being offered at William Hill, which is worth an impressive £40.

William Hill Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Grand National 2022 Non-Runner Money Back

This bonus means that if you bet on a runner and that particular runner fails to start the race, you’ll receive your bet back.

This is a fantastic bonus for those looking to bet on the race, as it removes any of the risk of a horse not making it to the starting line.

Key T&Cs: This promotion only applies to the main “Win and EW” markets with “(NRMB)” in the race title.

Acca Club

This is a favourite bonus with William Hill customers. It sees you receiving a free acca bet simply for placing accas throughout the week.

Just spend £20 or more on accas with 3+ selections in a week and you’ll receive a £5 free bet the following Monday.

Key T&Cs: The combined standard odds of each accumulator bet must be 3/1 (4.0) or greater at the time of bet placement.

Acca Freedom

As its name suggests, this is another promotion squarely aimed at gamblers who love placing accas.

Accas with 3+ legs can have their odds boosted, while accas with 5+ legs can get boosted odds or insurance against one leg not being a winner.

Key T&Cs: The maximum bet you can get better odds on by using the bet boost is £20. For insurance, your bet must contain a minimum of five selections at odds of 1/5 (1.2) or more.

William Hill review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

You should definitely claim this Grand National free bet offer from William Hill. Not only will you get £40 in free bets to use, but you’ll also find that you’re betting at one of the most trusted online sportsbooks around.

If you want to claim the great William Hill free bet bonus, just head to the sportsbook using a link on this page. You can then deposit and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more. After this, you’ll find 4 x £10 free bets heading into your betting account.

