william hill golf betting offers masters free bet bonus

William Hill Golf Betting Offers | £30 Masters Free Bet

Updated

44 mins ago

on

William Hill Bonus

Claim the William Hill Masters Betting Offer

It’s nearly time for the world’s best golfers to descend on Augusta, as they battle it out for the sport’s biggest individual prize – the Masters green jacket. Various bookmakers are offering Masters free bets, and on this page we’ll be looking at the golf betting offer from William Hill.

How to Claim the William Hill Golf Betting Offer?

It’s incredibly easy to claim the William Hill golf betting offer. Just follow the instructions below and you’ll find £30 in free bets heading into your betting account.

  1. Click here to sign up to William Hill – make sure you use promo code H30
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater
  3. You’ll then get £30 in Free Bets

William Hill Masters Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

It’s exceptionally important to check the terms and conditions before claiming a bonus. However, it’s also incredibly boring. To help you out, we’ve listed the main terms of the William Hill Masters free bet bonus below.

  • Must use promo code H30
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Get 2 x £15 free bets when initial bet settles
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply.

William Hill Masters Betting

For golf fans, it doesn’t get bigger than the US Masters. The hallowed fairways of Augusta are home to the world’s most prestigious golfing event – an event huge numbers of people bet on every year.

There are various Master betting options. The most obvious is a bet on the overall winner, which can yield huge prizes, especially if you successfully back an outsider. It’s also possible to bet on 3-balls, whether they’ll be a hole in one, and more. Each way betting is also offered, and many sites pay extra places for the Masters.

If you want to bet on the Masters this year, we’d recommend heading to William Hill. Not only do they have a fantastic free bet bonus, but they also offer one of the largest ranges of golf betting options around.

William Hill Masters Betting Offers for Existing Customers

TPG on The Masters 2022

You’ll get top prices guaranteed on the top 10 players in outright betting, ensuring you get the best bang for your buck when betting at William Hill.

It works like this: place a bet on the Masters and William Hill will compare their prices to other major bookmakers. If there’s a higher price, they’ll match it.

Key T&Cs: For bets placed through our website, we compare our prices with those on the Bet365, Paddy Power, BetVictor, SkyBet, Ladbrokes, Coral and Betfred websites.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply.

William Hill review: Should You Claim the Masters Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim this great William Hill free bet. It’s not the largest you’ll find online, but it’s from a name you can totally trust, plus the £20 they give you could be the free bet that wins you thousands!

To claim the William Hill golf free bet, head over to the site now using a link on this page, before signing up using promo code H30 and depositing. Then make a £10 qualifying bonus, after which you’ll receive your free bets.

