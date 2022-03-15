William Hill Cheltenham sign up offer: £50 Cheltenham free bet

With the races at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival already underway, we take a look at the William Hill Cheltenham sign up offer & layout the rest of the bookmaker’s existing customer offers. Read on to find out more.

How to Claim the William Hill Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

To claim the William Hill Cheltenham sign up just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to William Hill – make sure to use the following promotional code: Y50 Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher Once your qualifying bet settles, William Hill will credit your betting account with 5 x £10 Cheltenham Free Bets

William Hill Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

The William Hill Cheltenham sign up offer is one of the highest-paying on the market, providing you with £50 in free horse racing bets just for staking a £10 qualifying wager.

The key details of the William Hill Cheltenham bonus offer can be read below:

Sign up for a new account using the promotional code Y50

the 5 x £10 free bets are for new customers only

Your qualifying bet must be £10 or more & the odds must be 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets via the link if you have already registered an account and claimed your free Cheltenham 2022 bets with William Hill

William Hill Cheltenham Festival Betting

One of the UK’s longest-serving bookmakers and a true specialist when it comes to horse racing, it will come as little surprise to read that William Hill is out near the front of the pack when it comes to its Cheltenham sign up offers and betting promotions for this year’s event.

Sign up today and claim £50 in free horse racing bets in time for days two to four of the Cheltenham Festival and back your favourite horse for free.

William Hill Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

William Hill Cheltenham Betting Promotion – Lengthen Your Odds

Take advantage of William Hill’s Lengthen Your Odds promo to claim better odds on every horse racing event scheduled for Cheltenham 2022.

All that the bettor needs to do is add the winning distance to the bet. Of course this will decrease your chances of winning, but the upside is that if you if you do win, the payouts can be massive!

Key T&Cs: Available on UK horse races from 10am on the day of the race. Applies to singles-only markets. Multiple bets will not be available.

William Hill Cheltenham Betting Promo – Bet Boost

Once per day, customers of William Hill can claim a bet boost to spend on either a straight line bet or to enhance the odds of an Acca.

The Bet Boost can only be placed on wagers of £20 or less.

Key T&Cs: Maximum bet you can place per Bet Boost is £20. Only one Bet Boost is permitted per day.

William Hill Cheltenham 2022 Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed

No matter which of the 28 scheduled races taking place at Cheltenham you choose to bet on, William Hill’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion ensures that you head to the starting line safe in the knowledge that your bet is locked in at the best available odds.

Key T&Cs: Available from 10am on the day of the race until the off. Available on the ‘Win’ market only.

William Hill Cheltenham Betting Promos – Acca Club

If accumulator bets are where the money is for you, William Hill’s Acca Club promises a free £5 bet when you wager £20 or more on Accas (3+ legs).

These free bets tend to gifted on Mondays. So, while you possibly won’t have the cash availaable for 2022 Cheltenham Festival betting, you’ll find your account is stocked up with free bets to use on next week’s Premier League matches, etc., once the horse racing comes to an end.

Key T&Cs: Odds of the accumulator must be 3/1 or higher. Only straight accumulator bets apply. Qualifying bet can be one £20 bet or multiple qualifying bets totalling £20.

William Hill Betting Offers For Cheltenham 2022 – Top Price Guaranteed on Big 4 Championship Races

The pick of the Cheltenham Festival’s races are as follows: Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle, and the legendary Gold Cup.

Betting on these events at William Hill means you are guaranteed the best odds, since the bookmaker checks its odds against those on offer at six other bookmakers and pay out at the higest rate.

Key T&Cs: Only applies to fixed-odds win market, un-restricted, non-promotional prices from the listed bookmakers.

William Hill Sign Up Offer Review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

As mentioned, William Hill has long been famed for its excellence and commitment when it comes to horse racing, and the 2022 Cheltenham Festival arsenal of free bets shows exactly why:

Whether you just want to claim the £50 free bet; lock in the best odds for the Gold Cup; get money back on your Accas, or lengthen your odds by adding the winning distance, William Hill has you covered and is well worth your consideration if you’re yet to register an account (and even if you have!).

Click the link below and sign up for a new betting account at William Hill today.

