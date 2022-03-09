Countries
Home News william hill cheltenham offer allaho ryanair chase enhanced odds

William Hill Cheltenham Offer: Get Enhanced 30/1 Odds on Allaho in Ryanair Chase

Updated

1 hour ago

on

allaho

Cheltenham is just around the corner and William Hill have come out the traps early with some fantastic enhanced odds for new customers on Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase which you can claim below.

William Hill Cheltenham offer: 30/1 on Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase

Follow the simple steps below to claim the William Hill Cheltenham offer for Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase.

  • Sign up to William Hill through this link
  • Create your account with William Hill and enter Promo Code EPA30 (code added automatically through link above)
  • Deposit and place a £1 bet on Allaho @ 30/1 in the Ryanair Chase in your betslip
  • If Allaho wins, get 2x £15 Free Bets from William Hill

Get 30/1 On Allaho to Win the Ryanair Chase

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPA30. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 8th March 2022 until 14:50 17th March 2022. Max £1 bet at 30/1. Returns paid as 2 x £15 free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply

Why should you back Allaho to win the Ryanair Chase?

Allaho won this race 12 months ago by a dozen lengths in impressive fashion. He has looked as good as ever in landing both of his starts this season, confirming the Ryanair Chase form with subsequent Ascot Grade 1 winner Fakir D’Oudairies in the John Durkan at Punchestown and Kinloch Brae at Thurles over the winter. Those are two of the best races in Ireland over the same 2m 4f trip as this contest.

Many consider Allaho, trained by Willie Mullins for powerful owners Cheveley Park Stud, to be the Cheltenham Festival banker of the entire meeting this year. His handler has won the Ryanair Chase four times since 2016 and is expected to do so once again. Given his performance last year and form since, Allaho is a strong fancy and short price in the regular betting. That is why enhanced odds of 30/1 really appeal here.

Ryanair Chase odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Allaho 30/1 william hill
Energumene 5/2 william hill
A Plus Tard 5/1 william hill
Chacun Pour Soi 7/1 william hill
Conflated 7/1 william hill
Shan Blue 8/1 william hill
Janidil 10/1 william hill
Tornado Flyer 11/1 william hill
Faki d’Oudaries 12/1 william hill
Rest of Field 12/1-bar william hill

When is the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham?

The Ryanair Chase is one of the big races taking place on the third day of action at this year’s Festival.

The race itself starts at 2.50pm on Thursday 17th March, 2022.

Full Cheltenham race card & schedule

Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

  • Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
  • Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
  • Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
  • Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
  • Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
  • National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

  • Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
  • Coral Cup – 2.50pm
  • Champion Chase – 3.30pm
  • Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
  • Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
  • Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

  • Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
  • Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
  • Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
  • Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
  • Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

  • Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
  • County Hurdle – 2.10pm
  • Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
  • Gold Cup – 3.30pm
  • Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
  • Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

