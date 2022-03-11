William Hill Cheltenham Betting Offers | £50 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Cheltenham is fast approaching, much to the excitement of horse racing fans. Heavy betting always occurs throughout the event, and nearly all bookmakers try to attract new customers with Cheltenham betting offers. You can check out details of the huge William Hill free bets bonus below.

How to Claim the William Hill Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the William Hill Cheltenham betting offer is exceptionally easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to William Hill – make sure to use promo code Y50 Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher You will then receive a 5 x £10 Cheltenham Free Bets

William Hill Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

You’ll love the William Hill Cheltenham free bets bonus, as it’s one of the biggest around, giving you £50 in free bets simply for betting £10. See the key points of the William Hill bonus below.

Must use promo code Y50 when signing up

5 x £10 free bets for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Already claimed the William Hill free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

William Hill Cheltenham Festival Betting

Cheltenham’s one of the biggest names in the world horse racing calendar and attracts huge crowds every year.

These crowds come to see some of the world’s most impressive horses and riders, from the biggest stables around.

You’ll be able to join the huge numbers of other people betting on Cheltenham when you head to William Hill. You won’t even need to spend much of your own money, thanks to their great free bets bonus.

William Hill Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

You’ll find that you’ll receive the best possible odds on all UK and Ireland races at William Hill, including all 28 races at Cheltenham.

This means that if, for example, you bet on a horse at 4/1 and the price then rises to 6/1 before the race, you’ll automatically receive odds of 6/1.

Key T&Cs: Available from 10am on the day of the race until the off. Available on the ‘Win’ market only.

Acca Club

The famous William Hill Acca Club gives you a free £5 bet when you place £20 or more on accumulator bets with 3+ selections.

The £5 free bet will be credited by midday the following Monday, so make sure you place a qualifying acca plenty of time before Cheltenham begins.

Key T&Cs: Odds of the accumulator must be 3/1 or higher. Only straight accumulator bets apply. Qualifying bet can be one £20 bet or multiple qualifying bets totalling £20.

Acca Freedom

This fantastic William Hill promotion gives you the ability to choose exactly how your accumulator bet is boosted.

With this promotion, you can either boost the odds of an acca with 3+ selections or opt to receive a free bet worth the same value as the initial bet if one leg of your 5+ leg acca is a losing one.

Key T&Cs: Insurance can only be taken on accumulators with all selections at odds of 1/5 or higher. The maximum free bet you can receive is £20.

Top Price Guaranteed on Big 4 Championship Races

You’ll get the top price guaranteed on the following Cheltenham races: Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle and the Gold Cup.

William Hill will compare prices to those of six other major bookmakers, and if one offers a better price, they’ll match it.

Key T&Cs: Only applies to fixed odds win market, un-restricted, non-promotional prices from the listed bookmakers.

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back

All ante-post bets placed on Cheltenham races will be refunded if the selected horse fails to start.

This means that gamblers can be confident about betting, even if their chosen horse might not start the race.

Key T&Cs: Only applies to the main ‘Win and EW’ markets with ‘(NRMB)’ in the race title. Any non-runner within a multiple bet on an NRMB race will be removed from the bet and the remaining selections will be settled accordingly.

Pick Your Places

Quite simply, you’ll be able to pick more places on all UK and Irish races with this fantastic promotion.

This essentially means you can customise your E/W bets, giving you more control over how you bet on Cheltenham races.

Key T&Cs: Available from 10am on the day of the race. Applies to singles only markets. Multiple bets will not be available.

Lengthen Your Odds

Use the Lengthen Your Odds promotion at William Hill to get better odds on every horse race held in the UK.

You’ll get bigger odds by adding the winning distance to your bet. Effectively, you gain a bet with less likelihood of being a winner, but with much higher odds.

Key T&Cs: Available on UK horse races from 10am on the day of the race. Applies to singles only markets. Multiple bets will not be available.

Bet Boost

You can get a Bet Boost once a day on any UK and Ireland horse or greyhound race. This can be taken on any single selection or straight line accumulator.

Simply select which one of your bets you want to boost and you’ll be given a Bet Boost of up to £20.

Key T&Cs: Maximum bet you can place per Bet Boost is £20. Only one Bet Boost is permitted per day.

Extra Places

You’ll be given the chance to enhance your potential E/W wins on several high profile races every month.

Selected races will have the place terms boosted, sometimes even doubling the number of places offered.

Key T&Cs: Minimum runners apply for enhanced place terms. Enhanced each way terms at 1/5 unless otherwise stated.

William Hill review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

William Hill is perhaps the most iconic of all British bookmakers and is a name you can trust. What’s more, their Cheltenham bonus is huge. So, you should definitely claim your free bets at William Hill.

Simply sign up using the code Y50 and make a qualifying bet of £10 or more. You’ll then get £50 in free bets to use on any races at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets