William Hill 2022 Scottish Grand National Offers | £30 Scottish National Free Bet

The Grand National bangwagon heads north of the border for the Scottish Grand National this Saturday as the excitement builds for the Aintree Grand National next weekend. To help you enjoy the big 4m staying chase this Saturday though we’ve teamed up with William Hill to give you a £30 free bet to use on the race.



How to Claim the William Hill Scottish Grand National Offer?

Claiming the William Hill Scottish Grand National betting offer is easy-peasy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to William Hill Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher You will then receive a 3 x £10 Free Bets

William Hill Scottish Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

You’ll love the William Hill Scottish Grand National free bets bonus, as it’s one of the biggest around, giving you £30 in free bets simply for betting £10. See the key points of the William Hill bonus below.

3 x £10 free bets for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Scottish Grand National Trends – Help Find The Winner Of The Scottish Grand National

Saturday’s Scottish Grand National will have a field of 30+ runners, so to help narrow down the Scottish Grand National runners we’ve highlighted the key trends and stats to apply to the race.

For example – 16 of the last 18 Scottish Grand National winners were aged 8 or older, while we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite in the last 18 renewals.

Use our 2022 Scottish Grand National trends to help the best profile based on past winners.

Scottish Grand National Tips

The Sandy Thomson-trained The Ferry Master @ 10/1 with William Hill was a decent fourth in the Scottish Grand National 12 months ago in 2021 and can go well again.

This 9 year-old has another year on his back, so can be expected to be a stronger horse and also gets in here off a 5lb lower mark and with just 10st 5lbs to carry.

A recent run at Newcastle (2nd) was a sound effort and with that coming off a 2 1/2 month break should be spot-on for another crack at the Scottish National.

William Hill Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

You’ll find that you’ll receive the best possible odds on all UK and Ireland races at William Hill, including Saturday’s Scottish Grand National.

This means that if, for example, you bet on a horse at 4/1 and the price then rises to 6/1 before the race, you’ll automatically receive odds of 6/1.

Key T&Cs: Available from 10am on the day of the race until the off. Available on the ‘Win’ market only.

Acca Club

The famous William Hill Acca Club gives you a free £5 bet when you place £20 or more on accumulator bets with 3+ selections.

The £5 free bet will be credited by midday the following Monday, so make sure you place a qualifying acca plenty of time before the Scottish Grand National.

Key T&Cs: Odds of the accumulator must be 3/1 or higher. Only straight accumulator bets apply. Qualifying bet can be one £20 bet or multiple qualifying bets totalling £20.

Acca Freedom

This fantastic William Hill promotion gives you the ability to choose exactly how your accumulator bet is boosted.

With this promotion, you can either boost the odds of an acca with 3+ selections or opt to receive a free bet worth the same value as the initial bet if one leg of your 5+ leg acca is a losing one.

Key T&Cs: Insurance can only be taken on accumulators with all selections at odds of 1/5 or higher. The maximum free bet you can receive is £20.

Pick Your Places

Quite simply, you’ll be able to pick more places on all UK and Irish races with this fantastic promotion.

This essentially means you can customise your E/W bets, giving you more control over how you bet on Ayr races.

Key T&Cs: Available from 10am on the day of the race. Applies to singles only markets. Multiple bets will not be available.

Lengthen Your Odds

Use the Lengthen Your Odds promotion at William Hill to get better odds on every horse race held in the UK.

You’ll get bigger odds by adding the winning distance to your bet. Effectively, you gain a bet with less likelihood of being a winner, but with much higher odds.

Key T&Cs: Available on UK horse races from 10am on the day of the race. Applies to singles only markets. Multiple bets will not be available.

Bet Boost

You can get a Bet Boost once a day on any UK and Ireland horse or greyhound race. This can be taken on any single selection or straight line accumulator.

Simply select which one of your bets you want to boost and you’ll be given a Bet Boost of up to £20.

Key T&Cs: Maximum bet you can place per Bet Boost is £20. Only one Bet Boost is permitted per day.

Extra Places

You’ll be given the chance to enhance your potential E/W wins on several high profile races every month.

Selected races will have the place terms boosted, sometimes even doubling the number of places offered.

Key T&Cs: Minimum runners apply for enhanced place terms. Enhanced each way terms at 1/5 unless otherwise stated.

William Hill review: Should You Claim the Scottish Grand National Offer?

William Hill is perhaps the most iconic of all British bookmakers and is a name you can trust. What’s more, their Scottish Grand National bonus is huge. So, you should definitely claim your free bets at William Hill.

Simply sign up using the code Y50 and make a qualifying bet of £10 or more. You’ll then get £50 in free bets to use on any horse races this weekend.

